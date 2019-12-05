CLINCH MTN. — The SR 70N slide repair project on Clinch Mountain has been completed to a point in which both lanes were opened back up to the public on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
SR 70N has been closed since torrential rains in February caused massive mudslides on both SR 70N and SR 66.
SR 66 was re-opened two weeks ago.
However, motorists will experience one-lane conditions on SR 70N at various times until the project is completed as crews finish contract work adjacent to the roadway, spokesperson Mark Nagi said.
“Motorists are asked to use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present throughout the month finishing this work,” Nagi added. “This work will be done during normal daytime work hours only.”
Motorists will also encounter a one-lane roadway controlled by a traffic signal at log mile 16.8 (top of the mountain), as there is another smaller slide at this location that is being let for construction on December 13, Nagi said.
TDOT is committed to keeping one lane open at this location throughout the construction process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.