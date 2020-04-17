Nichole Williams to remain on the ballot for Tennessee’s First Congressional District

After contesting GOP Chairman Scott Golden’s decision to reject her candidacy, Nichole Williams will now remain on the ballot for the Aug. 6 primaries.
Williams is a Republican candidate for Tennessee’s First Congressional District seat whose campaign is centered on “standing up for the Constitution, protecting our right to keep and bear arms and ending abortion” as her website reads. She is originally from Kingsport.
Williams recently received a letter from the TNGOP stating that her candidacy was “properly protested and the SEC (State Executive Committee) of the Tennessee Republican Party has recommended the rejection of your candidacy.”
The letter further states that her candidacy was rejected because “it was determined that (her) voting history didn’t meet the three of four GOP Primary standard.”
She appealed the decision and had seven days to submit a “vouch for,” which she did on April 8.
Williams told the Review that she secured a vouch from Jeremy Faison, who is a State Representative for House District 11 of the Tennessee General Assembly. Since then, State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, Sens. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, and Frank Nicely, R-Strawberry Plains have all sent letters to GOP leaders in support of Williams' petition.
Statement from the Chairman of TNGOP
In addition to Williams, the Tennessee GOP announced on April 16 that the following candidates will also remain on the ballot following an examination of their qualifications. Candidates for U.S. Senate include: Dr. Bryon Bush, Roy Dale Cope and Terry Dicus; and TN State Senate candidate: Scott Throckmorton (District 32).
"In 2019, the Tennessee Legislature passed a law (S.B. 1354) that allowed for candidates to appeal their dismissal from the primary ballot and give them time to provide the information necessary to be on the ballot," Golden said.
The rules for candidacy for the Tennessee Republican Party require potential candidates to be active in the Party and voting in three out of four last GOP primaries or have a vouch. Additionally, the Tennessee Republican Party does not endorse, nor has any involvement in the Republican primary process.
"I am happy that these candidates have worked to meet our standards and look forward to candidacies this summer," said Golden.
Candidates not being restored on the ballot include the following:
U.S. Senate: Jim Elkins, Johnny Presley
U.S. House of Representatives: Sandra Casey (TN-03), Jim Elkins (TN-03), Basil Marceuax TN-03), and Charles Shappley (TN-09).
"We appreciate everyone's willingness to offer themselves for public office and we absolutely trust the voters to determine which Republican candidates best represents their ideas, positions, and policies. We look forward to working with all of our Republican nominees after the August election and help each of them work to Keep America and Tennessee Great!" concluded Golden.
