ROGERSVILLE – Planning for the annual People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner is underway.
The past few years have seen the dinner grow to the point that more than 3,500 meals are served each year and the expectations are for nothing any different in 2019.
People Loving People is a part of Four Square, Inc., a non-profit entity created years ago by Dr. Blaine Jones and Mark DeWitte.
This will be the 16th year that the group has prepared the traditional Thanksgiving dinner consisting of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, dressing and gravy, green beans, corn, rolls, cranberry sauce and a dessert.
The dinner will be prepared and served at Joseph Rogers Primary School in Rogersville on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, under the direction of Head Chef Russ Williamson.
Preparation again this year will be handled by volunteer teams and primarily by the Sullivan Baptist Disaster Relief Kitchen which is supervised by Jim Ramey. Preparation begins on Tuesday and ends on Friday of Thanksgiving week at JRP, which is located at 2001 East Main Street, in Rogersville.
The dinner relies solely on contributions from individuals, families, businesses, companies and any other sources to fund the event.
“We have consistently fed more people over the years and we anticipate feeding as many, if not more this year,” Dr. Jones said. “A big concern again this year is how the cost of food has continued to increase in price. We need anyone and everyone to step forward and make a contribution to help us prepare for our 2019 dinner as soon as possible.”
Donations may be sent to:
Four Square, Inc.
c/o PLP Thanksgiving Dinner
P.O. Box 35
Rogersville, TN 37857
All donations are used strictly to purchase the food for the dinner. Four Square, Inc., is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and receipt for donations, a W-9 form or an invoice can be made if requested.
“We need all the financial support we can get so we can cover the cost of our annual meal,” Jones said.
Interested sponsors or donors can call Dr. Jones for more information at 423-272-3150.
Volunteers are also needed to work in all areas of the event and anyone wishing to volunteer can call 423-921-2726 for more information or come to the first organizational meeting on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m., at the Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital Cafeteria.
A second meeting is tentatively planned for Thursday, Nov. 14, and a third, if needed, on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Meeting updates can be found on the Four Square, Inc. website (www.foursquareinc.org) and People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner Facebook page.
“We specifically need volunteers at the end of the day to help us clean the kitchen and cafeteria area,” Jones said. “We would greatly welcome a church or civic group stepping up and taking this chore over for us. We will need a lot of folks to help deliver the meals; serve in the dining hall and numerous other jobs. We will put you to work and trust me, you will be blessed. Last year we utilized well over 450 people in various jobs and we will need them again, if not more, this year.”
Another opportunity to help is by preparing desserts.
“Cupcakes, pies and cakes are the preferred items as they are easier to plate and deliver with the meals,” Jones said.
Also, cornbread, biscuits, and white bread which are a few days old are needed for the dressing recipe.
"Anyone who would like to help in this area is asked to bring their items to Joseph Rogers school on Wednesday, Nov. 27 starting at 10 a.m,” Jones added. “Last year we were somewhat short on the desserts and the cornbread and biscuits for our dressing. We would love to hear from a church or civic group that would like to pitch in and help with this as well”.
Those interested in helping can call 423-921-2726 for more information or by leaving a message to be contacted later.
The dinner will be served to anyone who needs it. Guests are asked to come to the JRP School Cafeteria to be served and pampered between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
“We want everyone who needs a meal or who needs some company to join us on Thanksgiving Day,” he said.
“No one needs to be alone or not have a meal on this special holiday, said Mark DeWitte. “We hope to be able to deliver meals to those who cannot come to the meal and we can arrange transportation to and from the meal for those who need that. We give God all the Glory for this wonderful day.”
For those interested in attending the meal, receiving a delivered meal or arranging transportation to the meal, they can call 423-921-2726 and leave a detailed message with directions to their home. Plans are to distribute flyers throughout all Hawkins County schools so children and families can sign up through school.
The annual dinner is a great way for students and adults to earn community service hours for Beta Club, ROTC or other organizations that require the accumulation of community service points. It is an easy and fun way for anyone who needs to garner community service work and get credit for it. Those interested in getting points can ask their sponsors to call Dr. Jones at 423-272-3150 for more information, signup sheets, etc.
“Most all of the local schools’ Beta Clubs participate in our event so their youth can get community service points,” he said. “Anyone who would like to get their club or organization involved can give me a call and we will be glad to try and work something out with them.”
Other traditional Thanksgiving activities will be planned for the day with a big screen TV for football games; Christmas carolers (a Youth group or another group is needed to step up and do this); children’s activities and the like.
Another early need that has been recognized is that the group will need to borrow a Charter Cable TV box for Wednesday afternoon through 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to use for the big screen television. Please contact Dr. Jones if you can help out with this.
“Please plan to attend or volunteer to work on this special day as it will indeed be a day to give thanks,” Dr. Jones said.
