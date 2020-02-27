BLOUNTVILLE — East Tennesseeans wanting to see in person one of the major Democratic hopefuls for President of the United States will have that opportunity on Friday.
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will make a campaign stop at the Tri-Cities Airport for a rally on Feb. 28, 2020.
“Ever since Mike got in the race, he said he was going to prioritize states that don’t usually get a lot of attention, including Tennessee,” said Holly McCall, Tennessee communications director for Bloomberg’s campaign headquaters. “Let’s face it: Presidential candidates don’t usually spend a lot of time in our state, in any part of the state. I think, honestly, it says a lot about who Mike Bloomberg is and how he’s running his campaign that he’s taking his time to come to the Tri-Cities.”
The stump-stop will be held from 5:45 — 7:20 p.m. at the Airport, located at 350 Aviation Drive. Those planning to attend should arrive as early as possible to avoid delays at security screening checkpoints.
The multi-billionaire will make three campaign stops in Tennessee on Friday, including Memphis and Clarksville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.