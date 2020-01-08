ROGERSVILLE — Charles S. Bond, age 77 of Rogersville, TN, formerly of Pennsauken, NJ, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Charles and Mary Matlie Bond.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Mazziotto Bond; son, Joseph Bond and wife, Jodie; grandchildren, Nicholas Bond, Shawn Bond and wife, Grace, Kelly Newman and husband, Tyler all of Rogersville; sisters, Deloris Gunn of PA, Alice Bakley of NJ and Barbara Smalz and husband, Paul of NY; and several special nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be from 5 to 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at 6 p.m., Friday, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Randy Calton officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Charles' name may be made to your local animal shelter.
