August 23
BENEFIT SINGING: for Ben and Brandy Hopkins, Union Hill Church, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
August 24
FREE HUNTING DAY: Tennessee residents are allowed to hunt without a license, provided by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
SNEEDVILLE PASSPORT FAIR: Sneedville Post Office, 1314A Main St., Sneedville, from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. For more information contact Chris McGuire 423-733-2242.
WATER DAY: at Sneedville First Baptist Church, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Bring a towel and sunscreen, fun water activities for children of all ages.
August 25
LAMB FAMILY REUNION: David and Mary Lamb, at the Treadway Community Center, beginning at 10 a.m. Bring a covered dish. There will be door prizes.
August 26-31
CLAIBORNE COUNTY FAIR: at 100 Jaycee Ln., Tazewell. Gates open at 5 p.m. Entertainment and rides for all ages.
August 31
HANCOCK CO CLASS OF 1989 REUNION: at the Overhome Memories, 248 Green Lawson Rd., Sneedville, beginning at 6 p.m.
Sept. 2
HANCOCK CO. LABOR DAY CELEBRATION: at Sneedville City Park, starting at 5 p.m.
Sept. 6
BINGO: at the Sneedville Community Center, starting at 7 p.m. Come out for a night of clean fun and support the Vardy Blackwater Fire Dept. All donations are appreciated.
Sept. 7
BENEFIT SINGING: for Kenny Osborne, at Blackwater Fire Dept. Food served from 4 until 6 p.m., with singing beginning at 6:30 p.m. Your support and donations will be appreciated. Everyone welcome.
September 10
SNEEDVILLE SPEAKER SERIES: Energy Efficiency. At the Sneedville Church of Christ, from 1 until 3 p.m., Hosted by The Church of Christ and PVEC Member Voices, Meet neighbors and enjoy snacks, free, no RSVP, children welcome!
September 21
CHRISTMAS FOR THE CHILDREN TOY BIKE RUN AND CRUISE-IN: Hosted by Of One Accord Ministry, at Rogersville City Park, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 5
CLASS OF 1979 REUNION: at Overhome Memories, 248 Green Lawson Rd., Sneedville, from 4 until 6 p.m. Dinner will be catered at 6:00 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Please RSVP Treva Wilder.
