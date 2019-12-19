OREBANK COMMUNITY, Sullivan County — Hawkins Co. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson confirmed to the Review on Thursday afternoon that an early-morning stand-off at a residence in Sullivan County is connected to the investigation of a woman’s body that was found lying in a ditch at 770 Tranbarger Road, near Church Hill, on Monday of this week.
HCSO received a call about 8:31 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2019, regarding the discovery of the woman, who was not breathing and who had no pulse.
“Upon arrival of Hawkins County EMS, it was determined the white female was deceased,” Lawson said in an earlier news release.
HCSO Deputy Hunter Newton, who responded to the call, said in his report that he observed what appeared to be blood in the roadway surrounded by broken glass.
On Tuesday, Lawson told the Review that the woman’s body had been identified but that he was not releasing the name at that time.
An “intense” investigation has been underway, with multiple persons of interest being sought, including Brad Addington, whom authorities were reportedly searching for, which resulted in a six-hour standoff that began about 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 19 at a residence on Cannon Street, in the Orebank community of Sullivan County.
The standoff, in which the Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshal’s Service were also involved, ended about 10 a.m., with Addington being taken into custody, Lawson said.
“We're working on it and can't release much at this time,” Lawson said about 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Addington reportedly is wanted on warrants out of Sullivan County for theft and probation violation.
The woman’s body was transported on Monday to the Quillen College of Medicine to determine the cause of death. She had a large tattoo on her back left shoulder of an American Flag with a cross in center. On top of the tattoo was inscribed "God Bless You All" and "Love Papa 4-30-45 to 8-2-14" under the tattoo.
If anyone has any information -- no matter how insignificant it may seem -- that would prove helpful in solving the case, please contact the Hawkins Co. Sheriff's Office Detectives Division at 423-272-4848 or 423-272-7121.
