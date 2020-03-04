“It’s time to prepare but not time to panic:” what East TN needs to know about the coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to spread through China and neighboring countries, the Review wants to help Hawkins Countians distinguish fact from fiction and learn what area health officials are doing to keep our area safe.
Readers can also find links to the CDC website as well as various articles published by the CDC and AP (Associated Press) in the online version of this article.
Latest update on coronavirus spread
“What we’re seeing is continued spread into various countries, so, with that spread, comes the real threat of a pandemic,” said Ballad Health’s Corporate Director of Infection Prevention Jamie Swift. “That could eventually mean continued spread throughout the United States. Now, we obviously are not at that point yet. But, what the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) is asking is that, as we see the spread increase across the world, we have a window of opportunity within the United States and our region here in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to go ahead and start preparations for what our response would look like if we do enter a pandemic.”
Swift went on to add that Ballad Health has been monitoring CDC information daily since the outbreak, which potentially originated in Wuhan, China, began.
“Officially this week, the CDC declared that a pandemic is most likely probable, and communities should go ahead and prepare,” she added last Thursday.
What is being done to prepare the area? “Ballad Health is preparing, and we have been for a couple months now,” Swift said. “We’re certainly looking at our pandemic plan. A lot of it is education in the community. Within our health systems, a lot of it is early identification and isolation of people who are considered at risk. Right now, that includes travel outside of the U.S. That may change as we start seeing spread within the U.S.”
As far as hospital space and medical care providers, Swift explained that Ballad Health is preparing.
“You have to remember that, so far, not everyone has to be hospitalized from the coronavirus,” Swift said. “So, it doesn’t mean that, if we have spread, that all of the patients will be in the hospital. That being said, we would expect—when the transmission first occurred, especially—that we would have an influx of patients. That could include sick patients as well as what the CDC calls ‘worried well.’ Those are patients who are just a little concerned and need some reassurance. All of our hospitals have in place— not only a pandemic plan but also alternate triage sites, and surge capacity plans.”
Right now, Ballad Health officials are revisiting those plans and, according to Swift, will “tighten those up by next week or so.”
Swift also noted that she and other Ballad Health officials have been working with area businesses to discuss preparedness.
“We are trying, obviously, to prepare our community,” she said. “We have been in touch with our Ballad Health Urgent Cares and have received calls from community providers who have questions. I even had calls today (Thursday) with two colleges in the area and an area business. We’re trying to provide our resources and support to whoever needs it.”
What areas are at risk? “I think, at this point, you have to consider that anywhere could be at risk,” Swift said. “As we have increased international travel and various exposures, it would be important to consider that everywhere could potentially see a case.”
How does the coronavirus affect Hawkins County? “It is impossible to say, but the CDC is telling every community to prepare at this point,” Swift said.
Who is at risk?
The official ‘risk assessment’ from the CDC’s website is as follows:
“The potential public health threat posed by COVID-19 (otherwise known as coronavirus) is high, both globally and to the United States.
But individual risk is dependent on exposure.
- For the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low.
- Under current circumstances, certain people will have an increased risk of infection, for example healthcare workers caring for patients with COVID-19 and other close contacts of persons with COVID-19. CDC has developed
- of people with potential exposures to COVID-19.
However, it’s important to note that current global circumstances suggest it is likely that this virus will cause a pandemic. In that case, the risk assessment would be different.”
What is a pandemic?
“The word pandemic can be very scary, but all that means is that we go from disease transmission, which we’re currently seeing in areas of the world such as China, and we’re starting to see it spread other places,” Swift said. “At the pandemic level, it becomes worldwide. It doesn’t mean that it will be all of the United States at once. We may see slow transmission. We’re not sure how long that will take place. It may take a couple weeks to see cases, or it may take a couple of months.”
There is no way to predict exactly when more cases will begin to pop up in the United States.
“They’re (the CDC) saying, ‘we’re seeing this spread outside the U.S., so it is time to certainly consider that a pandemic is likely and to go ahead and make preparation for that,” she added.
As far as coronavirus cases in the U.S., the CDC reports that there have been 43 cases reported in the United States as of March 2. 16 of these are confirmed cases, and 27 are “presumptive positive cases,” which is a case that tests positive in a public health laboratory and is pending confirmatory testing by the CDC.
17 of these were considered “travel-related” and 26 were considered “person-to-person spread.” California, Arizona, Washington state, Oregon, Illinois, Wisconsin Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Florida and New York have seen cases.
The first cases in Florida, New York and Rhode Island were only confirmed over the weekend.
As of March 2, there have been two coronavirus deaths in the U.S., with both victims being from Washington State and in nursing home facilities.
“You have to remember that ‘pandemic’ doesn’t always mean that it’s going to be fatal or a high mortality rate,” Swift added. “In 2009, when the new strain of H1N1 influenza emerged, that was declared a pandemic, but it was very mild. So, just because the CDC thinks that a pandemic is going to happen, doesn’t mean it’s going to be equivalent to the pandemic of 1918 (the Spanish Flu).”
“What we’re not saying is ‘panic’”
She went on to add that Ballad Health is encouraging community members to think about preparedness should an individual be quarantined at home. This means what Swift described as “basic, routine emergency preparedness kits” which would be equivalent to what one might do to prepare to stay home during a snowstorm.
“What we’re not saying is ‘panic’ and clear the shelves of everything you can at the store, but certainly think about, ‘what would it look like if you were in quarantine,’” she said.
Discrediting rumors
“I think the main message that we’re trying to share right now is that it is certainly time to prepare, but not time to panic,” Swift said. “There is no need for anyone to feel anxiety or panic over where we are in the coronavirus response.”
She went on to add that health officials are encouraging people to just follow the same protocol that you would during flu season:
- Wash your hands a lot and making sure you have clean surfaces
- Avoid touching your face, as that is a portal of entry for germs
- “We do this a lot more than we realize,” Swift said.
- Stay home if you are sick and avoid other sick people
- Be aware in large crowds
- “If you’re in a large crowd setting, make sure you are not standing right next to someone who may have a cough,” Swift said. “Right now, that’s probably not coronavirus—it’s probably more along the lines of flu—but that’s just good infection prevention measures for all viral diseases.”
Where can I find more information? For additional information on the coronavirus itself, how it is spread, preventative measures and countries with confirmed cases, Swift advised readers to visit the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
