Dear Readers,
We here at The Rogersville Review and The Hancock Co. Eagle value your health and the health of our employees. As public health officials and our corporate owners have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Therefore, the Review and the Eagle will be closing our office doors to public customer traffic for the time being, effective Monday, March 16, 2020, until further notice. Hopefully, this national emergency will soon be behind us and we can all resume our normal lives again!
This does NOT mean we are shutting down operations. Both the Review and the Eagle will publish, as usual, on our normal publication days, and copies will be mailed to subscribers and distributed through vending boxes and over-the-counter dealers.
Our staff members are still on the job and ready to serve you by phone or email.
For NEWS or COMMUNITY EVENTS, email or call:
Allison Goley | allison.goley@therogersvillereview.com (phone 423-528-0669)
Tommy Campbell | tommy.campbell@therogersvillereview.com (phone 423-528-0654)
For SPORTS, email or call:
Jim Beller | jim.beller@therogersvillereview.com (phone 423-528-0635)
For ADVERTISING, email or call:
Abby Swearingen | abby@therogersvillereview.com (phone 423-528-0678)
For SUBSCRIPTIONS, LEGALS, or CLASSIFIEDS, email or call:
Brandy Trent | brandy.trent@therogersvillereview.com (phone 423-528-0659)
We truly thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this difficult time for our community and our country. We will continue to provide “breaking news” and updates — as they are made available to us — on our website, www.therogersvillereview.com, and through Facebook pages of both the Review and the Eagle, and we encourage local businesses, industries, churches, schools, non-profits and others who have need to “get the word out” to send us information on closures or other information that people need to know. We will be glad to post those updates ASAP on our website and social media.
We also thank you for not only being our customers, but our friends as well! Stay safe, use good judgment and common-sense health practices, and remember, together, we WILL get through this!
TOMMY CAMPBELL
Editor & Publisher
