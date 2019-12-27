After the vote last week, Donald Trump is now is only the third American President to be impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives.
Impeached ... in a sham vote that is a direct affront to the U.S. Constitution which says that a president can be removed from office only for, “Conviction of, Treason, Bribery or other high Crimes and misdemeanors,” none of which Trump is guilty of.
The two trumped-up impeachment charges (no pun intended) amount to a big, stinking pile of bull Schiff (pun definitely intended).
The act, by desperate House Democrats, consumed by seething, psychotic hatred for the man, will go down as one of the most politically-targeted, coup attempts of all time, and the voters and history will not judge kindly any/all who were complicit in that mess.
If House clowns and hypocrites Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler were any dumber or more out-of-touch with reality they would be sacks of turnip seed.
On Tuesday, one day before the vote, Trump sent a blistering, no-holds-barred six-page letter to Princess Nancy calling the move an “open war on American Democracy”.
I read the letter and wanted to cheer.
Trump has every right to be angry.
So do the American people.
DJT is doing the job he was elected to do, steadily checking off a list of promises made and promises kept, and the Democrats just can’t stand it.
All of this B.S. started before the man was even elected, and had nothing whatsoever to do with a purported phone call with the President of Ukraine involving “quid pro quo” — which, after all of “Shifty’s” lies and verbal vomit — isn’t even mentioned in the two flimsy impeachment charges brought against Trump.
It boils down to this: Democrats can’t move past the fact that Trump, in a stunning defeat, beat the political britches off Hillary “Bleachbit” Clinton, and they are in total meltdown worrying that he’s going to get a second term ... and in fact, have said so. In May, Texas Congressman Al Green (D) said that he is “concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected.”
That, my friends, is what is fueling the insanity. It has nothing to do with the commission of any crime.
Presidents speak with foreign leaders on a daily basis and try to do whatever is necessary to protect and promote American interests abroad, so there was nothing out of line there, and frankly, both the USA and Ukraine should be investigating Papa Joe and Junior Biden, but that’s fodder for another day.
Heck, the President of Ukraine even said that no pressure was exerted by Trump and that he didn’t feel threatened or bullied in any way during the call.
Uhh, common sense and the law says ... you can’t have a CRIME without a VICTIM, and no QUID without a QUO.
“Your chosen candidate lost the election in 2016, in an Electoral College landslide (306-227), and you and your party have never recovered from this defeat,” Trump’s letter to Pelosi says. “So you have spent three straight years attempting to overturn the will of the American people and nullify their votes. You view democracy as your enemy!”
This total waste of time and the squandering of tens of millions of my tax dollars and yours is already backfiring even as you read this.
New Jersey Democrat, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, has announced that he is switching his affiliation to the GOP and voted NO, along with two other Dems, on the House impeachment fraud.
A poll last week by USA Today shows that if the election were held today, Trump would beat any of the current four Democratic front-runners ... Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or Pete Buttigieg.
And there is also the wild card possibility that Hillary will jump back into the race, which just means an even bigger re-election victory for DJT.
Support for Trump is growing across all age, gender, race, and socio-economic groups, and none of it for political reasons ... Trump’s economic policies are just flat-out making a positive difference in the lives of Joe and Jane Public.
His unapologetic support for America’s military, police officers, unborn children, the Constitutional right of law-abiding people to own guns for sport and protection, and completing the wall on our southern border are resonating, loudly, with those of us who are sick of the political “crap and flimsy excuse” hokum we have been served up by the Deep State Swamp.
I talk to people everyday right here in Hawkins and Hancock counties — including lifelong Democrats — who say they didn’t vote for Trump four years ago ... but will do so in 2020.
Just look at the facts. No matter if you call yourself Democrat, Republican or Independent, life is just better.
Do we still have problems and thorny, pressing issues that we need to deal with?
Sure we do ... the needs are many.
But think of what could be accomplished if those sacks of turnip seed intelligence, who are supposed to be looking out for our best interests in D.C., would work together for the good of the PEOPLE rather than wrangling over stupid stuff that no one in “Real World America” gives a rat’s derriere about except delusional left-wing political zombies.
I for one am thankful and very, very grateful, that Trump has indeed made America great ... AGAIN.
And all is good because, when impeachment comes to the trial phase, the Senate will acquit Trump, as it should.
(As a side note, it tickles the heck out of me that noted criminal lawyer and retired Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, a DEMOCRAT, who is a go-to expert in Constitutional law, has come out staunchly in support of Trump on purely Constitutional grounds. That, my friends, speaks volumes.)
Trump, who obviously has a stomach and nerves of steel, hasn’t let the storm of opposition and hate slow him down one bit, though, and through all of this mess, he has carried on with the business of doing one dang good job of taking care of America’s business.
All I’ve got to say is, from where this editor, publisher, voter and proud conservative American sits, when I walk into the voting booth next year to cast my vote for President, Donald J. Trump’s name will be next to the box I mark —with pride — because he has EARNED it.
On Nov. 3, 2020, the Schiff is really gonna hit the fan and there’s not enough “bleach-bit” in the world that can scrub away the nauseating, offensive stench off the bottom-feeding Deep State Swamp lowlifes from which this disgraceful mockery of our Constitution emanates.
That’s my view.
What say you?
