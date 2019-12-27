Mount Carmel BMA honors longtime city employee David Wallen with plaque

At Mount Carmel’s December BMA meeting, the board honored city employee David Wallen with a commemorative plaque.
Unfortunately, Wallen was hospitalized at the time due to an extended illness and was unable to attend the meeting. He later passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22.
Wallen began working for the city’s Public Works Department in November of 1987 as the brush truck operator and was loved by many.
“This plaque is in appreciation of his many years of outstanding service and dedication to the people of Mount Carmel,” Vice Mayor Jennifer Williams told the board. “We really appreciate all he did as an outstanding employee. I think a lot of people can attest to his friendliness and how well he treated people.”
“David was a fantastic employee,” City Manager Mike Housewright added. “David was the type of person who, if he was up against something the city couldn’t do, he would go back on his own time and do it. I think, undoubtedly, David exemplified what it is to be a community servant.”
Alderman Wanda Davidson explained that she had visited Wallen at the hospital just before the BMA meeting.
“He said for me to thank everybody in town for being so good to him,” she said “When I was Director of the Senior Center, he did so much for the seniors and helped me out so much. He was well liked in town and went beyond his call of duty. He’s going to be missed.”
BMA discusses zoning and building regulations
In other news, the BMA voted unanimously to authorize the Board of Zoning Appeals to authorize special exceptions for property holding only an easement connecting it to a public right-of-way.
The way city regulations currently stand, property owners must have 50 feet of road frontage or 40 feet for a flag lot in order to build on said property.
“The planning commission voted to approve this because, right now, if you buy a parcel of land that has no frontage to a street in Mount Carmel, you automatically cannot build on it because of the ordinances that are in place,” Williams explained. “Some people buy land and then find out they can’t do anything with it. This does not mean they will be authorized the right-of-way immediately, it just means they have an avenue to bring their case to the board of appeals.”
At this point, Williams explained that people in this situation are simply told, “there’s nothing we can do about it.”
“In the ordinance, you have to have an easement,” City Attorney John Pevy told the board. “You have to already have some sort of right-of-way that connects you to the street frontage. There’s a number of qualifiers in the ordinance: it has to be recorded, adjoining property owners get to come and discuss it before the board of Zoning Appeals. The ordinance itself is very strict about what you have to be able to demonstrate to the Board of Zoning Appeals before they can even say ‘yes’ to you. They’re not even required say yes if you demonstrate all those things.”
“At least it gives people a chance to appeal it,” Williams added.
City to donate surplus books
The BMA also voted to declare miscellaneous books owned by the city as surplus and donate them to a local group in need.
In the past, Williams explained that surplus books have been donated to other local community groups, schools or libraries. Last year, they were donated to a small school in Virginia. Alderman Pat Stilwell recommended that this year’s surplus be donated to the same school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.