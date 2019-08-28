CHURCH HILL — On the agenda for the August 20, 2019, Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting was the acceptance or rejection of a bid for the city’s street paving project. Two visiting citizens also brought up a discussion of fireworks usage as well as new festivities to be offered in the New Canton community this holiday season.
W-L Construction’s Bid for paving project rejectedThe city recently advertised for bids for a paving project that will include the following roads: Lane Street (from Old Union Road to North Central Avenue); South Central Avenue (from Main Street to the road’s end); Old Union Road (from West Main Boulevard to the end of the city limits); Goshen Valley Road (from Goshen Valley Road to the end of the city limits); and Riverview Drive, which will also be widened.
The only bid the city received from this bidding process was from W-L Construction.
“I would really think that it’s in our best interest to reject this bid and re-bid this project” Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal told the BMA. “It came in higher, and we only had one bid. We like to see more than that, and we have a right as a board to reject the bid.”
The BMA voted unanimously to reject the bid, and the project was again put out for bid on August 22.
Fireworks laws to remain the same despite one citizen’s argumentChurch Hill resident Debbie Merritt expressed her frustration with the city’s fireworks ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting.
This ordinance currently allows fireworks to be shot in celebration of Independence Day from July 3 through July 5 with the following conditions: fireworks may only be shot within the property lines of the person shooting the fireworks, fireworks may not be shot between the hours of 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. each day, and, additionally, fireworks may not be shot between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
“I would ask that you limit the days just to the Fourth (of July) and change the times from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the Fourth,” Merritt said to the board. “Honestly, I wish you wouldn’t allow them at all, but, if you give people from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the fourth, then I can leave that day. I can’t leave for a week, though.”
Mayor Deal, however, explained that the BMA must keep each of its citizens in mind when making decisions. Several other members of the board acknowledged that limiting fireworks usage to such a short period of time as requested could create more work for city police.
“When people first started selling them (in Church Hill), it was all day and all night, but now — me, personally, and as far as complaints go — we didn’t receive that many this past Fourth,” said Police Chief Chad Mosley.
In the end, each member of the BMA agreed to leave the fireworks ordinance as it is.
New Christmas festivities in New CantonAmanda and Hunter Jackson, who are the new owners of a local historic home known as the New Canton Plantation, attended Tuesday’s meeting to discuss community Christmas festivities that the couple hopes to host at their historic home.
“On Dec. 7 from 4:30-6:30 p.m., we would like to have an event that would be free for the entire community to attend,” Amanda Jackson said.
They are calling the evert Christmas at the Mansion, and the festivities will include a live nativity scene, caroling, visits with Santa, a children’s craft area, refreshments and a Christmas Tree lighting.
Jackson also hopes to include a raffle and a gingerbread house decorating competition in the festivities to raise money for Of One Accord Ministries’ Church Hill location, specifically for the emergency food pantry and the free medical clinic.
In addition to the event on Dec. 7, Jackson hopes to start a Tour of Homes in Church Hill that would begin the day after Thanksgiving and end with the celebration on Dec. 7.
To participate, Church Hill, Surgoinsville, and Mount Carmel residents simply decorate the exterior of their homes with seasonal décor and pay a $25 fee to enter the competition. The address of each participating home will then be advertised on the New Canton Planation Facebook page and website. This way, Church Hill citizens can drive around to participating homes and enjoy the décor. The winner will receive a large yard sign and have their home featured in the Review.
The proceeds for this event would also go towards Of One Accord Ministries.
“I would like to encourage as much participation as we can because I think it could be a great event for our community,” Amanda Jackson said.
Jackson also asked that the Church Hill Christmas Parade be held on the same day to encourage parade visitors to continue the celebration at the New Canton Plantation. BMA members agreed and have tentatively planned for the parade to take place on Dec. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.