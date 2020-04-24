ROGERSVILLE — National Day of Prayer Observances are scheduled for Thursday, May 7, and local organizers expect more people than ever to be involved in 2020.
Without knowing if people can get together to attend as they do every year at the Courthouse Square, the observance will be held at the Courthouse Square only if the governor resends the social distancing order. Otherwise it will be held and broadcast from the Rogersville First Baptist Church Sanctuary beginning at noon.
Organizers have planned to broadcast the event live this year on a variety of local media for residents to participate in virtually from their homes. Media sources will be confirmed and announced just prior to NDP observances, but are tentatively expected to be broadcast on Charter cable channel #198 and Holston Connect’s TV cable channel #17. Initial social media outlets will be East Rogersville’s Facebook Live, Of One Accord Ministry’s Facebook Live, The Bridge Church Rogersville, YouTube Live, WRGS Radio in Rogersville and WMCH Radio in Church Hill.
In addition to the noon prayer service led by area pastors, praying for what the National Day of Prayer organizers call our “Pillars of Influence”, a Prayer Parade will be held this year at 6 p.m., to offer a way for local residents to participate. Residents will be asked to drive to the parking lot of Rogersville First Baptist Church where they will be given a Prayer Parade Guide which will lead them to several locations in Rogersville to join their voices with millions of others across the nation for these “Pillars of Influence” or prayer topics.
The parade is planned to begin at Ballad Health’s Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital (where we will remember all on the front lines of exposure and defense during the epidemic), moving to City Hall (remembering our government and its leaders), our school system’s Central Office (remembering our schools and teachers), National Guard Armory (remembering our military), Cinema 4 Theater (remembering all forms of media), then driving by each families church (remembering our churches and pastors) and then praying in front of their homes for their families, as they end.
Each family can travel to these locations and pray without getting out of their cars.
Organizers believe during this time of uncertainty, prayer has exponentially increased.
Local Pastor Fred Dimond stated, “it’s easy to forget to pray when everything is going well, but in times like these, Christians believe without God’s intervention, we can’t expect a good outcome”.
Pastors have learned during this time when churches could not meet, that social media was reaching many times the numbers of people that actually attended church events.
Dimond stated, a church of 70 might have as many as 500 views of their church service. That’s what gave us the idea to make the National Day of Prayer a “virtual observance” this year.
Each year the National Day of Prayer offers a theme that gives direction to this day which has become the only day of the year recognized as a day of prayer by our federal government. Our President and every state governor annually sign a proclamation.
This year’s theme is from Romans 8:18, “Pray for His Glory to be Revealed Across the Earth”.
