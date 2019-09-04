KINGSPORT — Food & Wine magazine — one of the leading authorities on dining experience — has named Pal’s Sudden Service as the best fast food available in the entire state of Tennessee.
The article comes as no real surprise to those that have experienced the Pal’s Sudden Service food and service, but is still great to have a local legend recognized on the national stage.
The article Food & Wine published was a listing of the very best fast food available in each state.
In their write-up on Pal’s Sudden Service, they praised the company’s one-of-a-kind building designs and incredible service, as well as their legendary breakfast favorite — cheddar rounds.
“The Pal’s Sudden Service team is very proud to have been selected as the best fast food in Tennessee by Food & Wine,” says Pal’s Sudden Service CEO, Thom Crosby. “We work very hard to provide a positive experience, and delicious food, for every customer that visits any of our locations. Pal’s is grateful for every customer that chooses to dine with us, and it’s great to have our hard work recognized.”
Pal’s Sudden Service currently has 29 units located in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, including two in Hawkins County — in Rogersville and Church Hill.
This is the second national recognition of this kind the company has earned this year — the other being named as the second best regional fast food chain in America by a USA Today Reader’s poll.
You can read the full Food & Wine article by visiting https://www.foodandwine.com/travel/restaurants/best-fast-food-restaurant-every-state.
For more information on Pal’s Sudden Service, visit Palsweb.com.
