SURGOINSVILLE — Knowledge that a man whom they came upon in a vehicle last week on Cold Springs Road had outstanding warrants for his arrest on various drug charges led to a traffic stop and not only the arrest of that person on a new “meth” charge, but also a passenger.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office Detective Reba Matthews and other deputies were patrolling shortly after 3 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2020, the Carters Valley Road and Cold Springs Road area when they came in contact with a gold Honda Accord which they believed to be occupied by William Frank Taylor, 27, of Main Street, Surgoinsville.
Matthews said in the report that deputies knew that Taylor was wanted on outstanding warrants issued out of Hawkins Co. Criminal Court for sale and delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine, two counts), and violation of the Drug Free Zone (two counts).
Deputies pulled over the vehicle and identified the occupants as Taylor, Brad Eric “Frogg” Ringley, 43, of Hillcrest Street, Rogersville, and another male.
During interaction with deputies, Matthews said, it was found that William Taylor had in his possession “a small matchbox containing a clear crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine (0.6 grams),” and that Ringley had “a small baggy” (0.4 grams) of what also appeared to be meth.
Both men were transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where each was booked on one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Initial appearances for both Taylor and Ringley were set for Jan. 22 in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.