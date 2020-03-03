Rogersville, TN (37857)

Today

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 37F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 37F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.