SNEEDVILLE — U.S. Congressman Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.) will send staff members to hold office hours in Sneedville on Thursday, March 5, at the Hancock Co. Courthousefrom 9 – 11 a.m.
Roe’s staff will be available to assist First District constituents with such matters as:
• Senior Citizens: Social Security and disability;
• Students: financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies;
• Veterans: VA claims and military service problems;
• Small Business: SBA loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations;
• Home Buyers: FMHA, FHA, and VA home loan application problems;
• Local Governments: disaster assistance, regulation compliance, and federal grant application problems; and
• Taxpayers: IRS tax problems.
Persons are reminded to bring with them copies of any paperwork related to their problem, issue or complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.