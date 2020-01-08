Kelley

ROGERSVILLE — Meagan Gordon Kelley, 28, of Rogersville, passed away on January 5, 2020 at Ballad Health’s Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN.

She was a member of McKinney Chapel Church.

Meagan was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Dean; maternal grandparents, Ray and Mable Dean; and paternal grandparents, Fred and Maxie Gordon.

Meagan is survived by her children, Rylan Kelley, Maddie Gordon, and Morgan Kelley; father and stepmother, Stan and Greta Gordon of Morristown, TN; former stepmother Kathy Gordon; siblings, Eric (Sarah) Gordon of Rogersville, TN, Amber (Matt) Harris of Knoxville, TN, and Corey Bowers of Knoxville, TN; grandmother, Lois Carpenter of Rogersville, TN; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at McKinney Chapel Church, in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 7 p.m., with Rev. Jerry Lawson officiating and the Bradley Family and Josh Gilliam providing music.

Allen Funeral Home, of Morristown, is serving the family.

