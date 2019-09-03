ROGERSVILLE — HolstonConnect, a wholly-owned, not-for-profit subsidiary of Holston Electric Cooperative, announced they have come to terms on a new deal with Nexstar that will put stations on air just in time for the launch of NCAA football season.
The inability to come to a deal has prevented all HolstonTV customers from receiving local affiliate ABC channels and others from CBS since video service launched in May of 2019.
“Our customers are important. They deserve the best value and choice available, and while it is unfortunate they had to go without these local channels for some time, HolstonConnect is proud to say that we were able to come to an agreement to bring our customers the content they deserve,” said Jimmy Sandlin, general manager of Holston Electric Cooperative and HolstonConnect. “We do regret any inconvenience suffered by subscribers prior to today, but this deal will allow us to deliver local news, programming and sports in a more fiscally responsible manner.”
Holston Electric Cooperative is a member-owned, not-for-profit distributor of TVA power that provides safe, reliable and affordable energy to more than 30,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Hawkins and Hamblen counties. Visit www.holstonelectric.com to learn more.
HolstonConnect is a local, not-for-profit distributor of fiber-based services. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Holston Electric Cooperative, HolstonConnect delivers members the tools necessary to support community development in Hawkins and Hamblen counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.