SNEEDVILLE — Phase One of what Sheriff Brad Brewer called "Taking Back Hancock County" — an ongoing effort to arrest those who are allegedly involved in illegal drug crimes — culminated last week with 110 indictments being handed down by a Hancock Co. Grand Jury against 45 persons.
All of the indictments, which were issued on July 22, 2019, were drug-related, Sheriff Brewer said, and included charges for possession of a firearm during the commission of an egregious felony, unlawful possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and unlawful possession of a machine gun, along with numerous charges for the sale or delivery of drugs within 1,000 feet of a public park, library, and schools.
Sheriff Brewer and deputies of his department extended their thanks to the numerous agencies who assisted in the "Taking Back Hancock County" effort.
"We appreciate the efforts of the TBI, District Attorneys Office, The 3rd Judicial Drug Task Force, and The Office of the Inspector General," Sheriff Brewer said. "The help of these agencies has been a tremendous resource in the Sheriff's Department's efforts to keep our county a safe place for all who live here. We encourage the assistance of the public in reporting suspicious and illegal activities."
Persons who see suspicious activity are urged to call the Sheriff's Department at 423-733-2250. All tips and reports remain anonymous upon request.
All of those indicted are scheduled to appear for trial in Hancock Co. Circuit Court on Oct. 31, 2019, unless settled prior to court or continued.
Those indicted are:
• Cindy Ann Childers, 49, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance within 1000 feet of a public park, $15,000 bond set.
• Charles Collins, 47, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $10,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public library, $20,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, $5,000 bond set; and, delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, $5,000 bond set.
• Alex D. Livesay, 39, Eidson, charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public park, $20,000 bond set.
• Christopher Mathis, 46, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, $10,000 bond set.
• Curtis Seals, 57, Thorn Hill, charged with delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $15,000 bond set.
• Billy Ferguson, 63, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $15,000 bond set.
• Bob Monroe Collins, 49, Thorn Hill, charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for delivery, maintaining a dwelling, $15,000 bond set.
• Kenny Curtis Wilder, 51, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, $20,000 bond set.
• Casey Kinsler, 40, Kyles Ford, charged with delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance. $15,000 bond set.
• Jamey Ray Waddell, 38, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, $15,000 bond set.
• Dana Webster Seal, 75, Kyles Ford, charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, $15,000 bond set.
• Eric Scott Hatfield, 36, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public high school, $20,000 bond set.
• Jamie Keith Johnson, 44, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $10,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, $5,000 bond set; and, delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $10,000 bond set.
• Joshua Drew Barger, 34, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, $5,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $10,000 bond set; and, delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, $5,000 bond set.
• Robert D. Kinsler, a/k/a BJ Kinsler, 38, charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule VI substance with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of an egregious felony, unlawful possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of a machine gun, $20,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $5,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $10,000 bond set; and, delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling, $5,000 bond set.
• Ronald Boyer, 72, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, $10,000 bond set; and, delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $10,000 bond set.
• Danny Gibson, 60, Sneedville, charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for delivery, $6,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, $6,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, $6,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $6,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $6,000 bond set.
• Carl Ray Winstead, 75, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule V controlled substance, $5,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule V controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public park, $5,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $10,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $10,000 bond set.
• David C. Johnson, 59, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $20,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $10,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $10,000 bond set.
• Lois Johnson, 54, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, $10,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public high school, maintaining a dwelling, $10,000 bond set.
• Leona Lynn Lemons, 51, Kyles Ford, charged with delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $10,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $10,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, facilitation of the sale or delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, $10,000 bond set.
• Elmer R. Hurley, Jr., 62, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, $7,500 bond set; delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school, $7,500 bond set; delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, $7,500 bond set; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for delivery, $7,500 bond set.
• Anderson L. Hall, 56, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $15,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $15,000 bond set.
• Faron Dale Carroll, 52, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $5,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule V controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $5,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $5,000 bond set.
• Billy Joe Crider, 63, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, $10,000 bond set; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for delivery, $5,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, $5,000 bond set.
• Jody Lynn Teal, 33, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, $5,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public library, $7,500 bond set; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public park, $7,500 bond set.
• Brian Wayne Kephart, 37, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public park, $5,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school, maintaining a dwelling, $7,500 bond set; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school, maintaining a dwelling, $7,500 bond set.
• Michael Flanary, 50, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $10,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, $10,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $10,000 bond set.
• Joyce B. Harvey, 67, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $5,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $7,500 bond set; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $7,500 bond set.
• Troy Edward Nichols, 41, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling, $5,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance maintaining a dwelling, $5,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, $10,000 bond set.
• Courtney F. Hopkins, 27, Sneedville, charged with delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, $10,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, $10,000 bond set; delivery of a Schedule III controlled substance, $10,000 bond set.
(Readers are reminded that an indictment is not a judgment of guilt, but rather a finding by a Grand Jury that enough evidence has been presented by the District Attorney General's Office to convince jurors to bind a person over for trial. In America, all persons are considered innocent unless found guilty in a court of law.)
