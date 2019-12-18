Founder of Amis Mill American Indian Gathering passes away hours after Colonial Christmas

Just hours after being a part of the Colonial Christmas open house at the Thomas Amis Historic Site, Tim ‘Stonewolf’ Moore passed away due to a massive heart attack.
Stonewolf took great pride in educating the public and preserving American Indian history and culture for generations to come. In fact, Stonewolf spent his last day selling handmade crafts and telling stories at the Colonial Christmas event along with Walking Bear and Red Horse.
Stonewolf was also the founder of the annual Amis Mill American Indian Gathering, which has taken place each fall for the past four years. He traveled all around Eastern Tennessee to participate in events such as this. He even gave a presentation at Hawkins Elementary School last year.
“Stonewolf puts the whole thing on,” Jake Jacobs, who is the owner and operator of the Thomas Amis Historic Site told the Review just before the most recent American Indian Gathering. “It’s put on by the Indians. We just tell them, ‘Here, this was your land before it was ours. You’re welcome to use it that day. Make yourself at home.’”
And the Thomas Amis Historic Site was quite significant for Stonewolf.
“My fifth great-grandfather, Dragging Canoe, stood there on that land in the 1700’s,” Stonewolf told the Review before the most recent American Indian Gathering. “He killed David Crockett, Sr. and his wife right there on the Amis Mill property in 1777. He was a pretty bad guy, and he had reason to be because of all the land that was being taken and everything. He refused to give it up, and he raided all the villages all up and down the Holston River all the way to Chattanooga.”
Thomas Amis later acquired from Davy Crockett’s uncle the same land where David Crockett, Sr. had built a cabin. In 1780, Amis began building a stone house on the land, which is currently lived in by Jake and Wendy Jacobs, as Wendy is actually a direct descendent of Thomas Amis.
“Thomas Amis and Dragging Canoe were friends,” Stonewolf said. “He (Amis) had a trading post, and he traded with the Indians right there on that farm.”
These two families truly came full circle, as the descendants of both Dragging Canoe and Thomas Amis stood in the exact same spot as their forefathers during the American Indian Gatherings.
More information on funeral arrangements for Stonewolf can be found at: https://www.westsidechapelfuneralhome.com/notices/TimStonewolf-Moore.
