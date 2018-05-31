NASHVILLE — Tennessee Dept. of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Ware Manufacturing, Inc. announced that the company will expand in Hawkins County.
The pet products manufacturer and distributor will create 32 new jobs and invest $1.1 million in Surgoinsville.
“I thank Ware Manufacturing on its decision to expand in Surgoinsville,” Rolfe said. “Since 2011, Hawkins County has had 15 projects resulting in the creation of more than 900 jobs. I appreciate Ware Manufacturing for creating over 30 new jobs in Hawkins County and for its 25-year commitment to Tennessee and Surgoinsville.”
Ware Manufacturing is an industry leader in the manufacturing and distribution of new and innovative products for pets. With this expansion, Ware Manufacturing will expand its current operations in Surgoinsville’s Phipps Bend Industrial Park to make room for new equipment and growing demand.
“This year, as we celebrate 25 years in business, we must acknowledge our dedicated employees, as well as TNECD for their contributions to our success,” President Stephen Ware said. “This continuing partnership with the State of Tennessee has enabled us to invest over $1 million recently in new equipment and technology, resulting in substantial growth and job creation. We are honored to be contributing members of the Tri-Cities community and look forward to many more years of mutual prosperity.”
Hawkins County, the City of Surgoinsville and the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board also supported the expansion, a spokesperson said.
