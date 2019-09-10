ROGERSVILLE — Tickets are still available for the 2019 Reagan Day Dinner, hosted by the Hawkins Co. Republican Party and Hawkins Co. Republican Women.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will be the keynote speaker for the Thursday, Sept. 19, event at the American Legion Post on East Main Street in Rogersville.
A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with the dinner at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $40 per person and, since seating is limited, must be purchased in advance from Nancy Barker at the Rogersville/Hawkins Co. Chamber of Commerce or from members of the GOP committee.
In addition to Lee, local, district, state and federal-leval officials are expected to attend.
Readers may email HawkinsCountyRW@gmail.com for more information about tickets, tables, or sponsorships, or call 423-923-1691 or 423-754-5446.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.