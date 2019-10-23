ROGERSVILLE — Dr. Jodi L. Southerland, Communications and Development Writer at Of One Accord, Inc., has been selected to participate in one of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s leadership programs. These programs connect leaders across the country — from every profession, sector, and field — to learn from and work with one another in creating more just and thriving communities.
Specifically, Dr. Southerland was selected for Culture of Health Leaders. Designed for people from all fields — from technology and business to architecture and urban planning — Culture of Health Leaders fosters cross-sector collaboration and supports leaders in their continued growth and development as agents of change for equity and health. Together, they learn new ways of thinking and leading, expanding their perspectives and accelerating their impact.
As a member of the program’s newest cohort, Dr. Southerland will bring her background in the social determinants of health, rural health disparities, and community-based program development to collaborations with leaders from diverse disciplines.
Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Leaders are chosen annually in a national competition for leaders working in every field and profession who want to use their influence to advance health and equity.
Over the course of the three-year program, Dr. Southerland will join others from across the U.S. to participate in leadership development training, mentorship, and networking that will equip her to implement a strategic Culture of Health initiative in her third year of the program.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to learn innovative collaborative leadership strategies that I can share with my community while also using my public health skills and academic training to serve rural Appalachia,” Southerland said. “I am committed to building a culture of health in rural communities and am passionate about creating opportunities for community members to be central players in creating healthier homes, workplaces, and communities. Participation in the CoHL program will help me to become a more effective agent of change for rural, underserved communities.”
While participating in the program, Southerland will continue working as the Communication and Development Writer at Of One Accord, Inc., applying new knowledge and leadership in rural Appalachian Tennessee.
Southerland holds a doctorate in public health from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.