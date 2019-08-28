ROGERSVILLE — Allegedly attempting to peddle illegal drugs to employees of a local restaurant just a stone's throw down the hill from the Justice Center proved to be a bad move last week for two Rogersville residents.
According to reports filed by Hawkins Co. Sheriff's Detective Gary Lawson, a phone call was received on Aug. 21, 2019, from Domino's Pizza, at 111 Justice Center Drive, that a man with long red hair, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans, was in the store "trying to sell employees methamphetamine".
It was also reported that he was with a woman in a white Dodge pickup truck.
Lt. Lynn Campbell and Det. Lawson responded and observed a man matching the description, Zachary Wayne Jones, 24, of Tuggle Hill Road, come out of the restaurant and get into the truck.
At that point, Lawson made contact with the driver of the 2011 Dodge pickup, Patricia "Patty" Marie Ward, 48, of Pine Ridge Road.
Lawson said that Patricia got out of the vehicle and "attempted to conceal a pink purse".
After speaking with Jones and Ward, each claimed that the purse belonged to the other and neither would admit to ownership.
Upon receiving verbal consent to search the purse, officers, "recovered five syringes used to inject illegal drugs, one red snort straw use (to) ingest illegal drugs, one bag with powder residue used to package illegal drugs, one pill bottle with the name Patty Ward on the label containing one bag of crystalline like substance believed to be methamphetamine (field weight) 0.9 grams, one white round pill believed to be hydrocodone, 7.5mg, 13 oval peach color pills believed to be buprenorphine, 8mg, and nine oval yellow pills believed to be alprazolam, 0.5mg," the report states.
Jones and Ward were each charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Both were transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking.
