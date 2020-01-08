SNEEDVILLE — Bennie Joyce Sheckell, age 63, of Sneedville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
She loved the Lord and her church and was a faithful member of Faith Freedom Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Travis; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wilder; and her brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her husband, William Sheckell, of Sneedville; step-daughters,
Tammy (William) Watson, of Rutledge, and Elizabeth (Kevin) Winenger, of French Lick, IN; step-grandchildren, Dorothy (Chad) Atkins, of Thorn Hill, Rebekah (Anthony) Moore, of Claiborne Co., Deborah (Ishmael) Peleaz, of San Antonio, TX, and Kiri Brown, of Greenville, IN; and step great-grandchildren, Anna, Kyla, Emily and Ishmael.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Faith Freedom Baptist Church, with Rev. Alonzo Collins and Rev. Larry Wolfe officiating.
Special music was provided by the Douglas Family.
Internment followed in Harrison Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, in Sneedville, served the Sheckell family.
