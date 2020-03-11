ROGERSVILLE — Persons who currently have a pond, or those who are thinking about creating a pond, may be interested in attending a Recreation and Farm Pond Management School, to be held April 20 at 4 p.m., at the Hawkins Co. Cattleman’s Building, located at 110 Stewart Drive, Rogersville.
Speakers will include University of Tennessee and Tennessee State University extension agents Jack Price and Blake Ramsey, and representatives of the Tenn. Wildlife Resources Agency and Hawkins Co. Farmers Co-op.
The event, sponsored by Hawkins Co. Soil Conservation District, TDA, and Farmers Co-op, will focus on:
• Correct site location and construction;
• Correct stocking rates;
• Weed and algae control; and,
• Integrating recreation and livestock usage.
The pond location that the group will visit in on Old State Hwy. 70 in Rogersville.
A meal will be provided but space is limited. Persons interested in attending must pre-register, by the April 15 deadlline, by calling 423-272-7241, or going by the Extension office in Rogersville (the office is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., and is closed for lunch from noon until 1 p.m.)
