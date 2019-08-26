BULLS GAP — The new Bulls Gap Kiwanis Club was officially chartered at a celebration hosted by the Greeneville Kiwanis Club on Aug. 22. Members from both the Greeneville and Rogersville Kiwanis Club were also in attendance, as they both had a part in sponsoring the new club.
The idea for the Bulls Gap club was the brainchild of Sharon Williams, who is now one of the Bulls Gap club’s charter members. The club currently has 16 members and they are eager to accept anyone interested in joining.
The club is already at work within the community, as they have scheduled their first annual Spaghetti Supper for Oct. 26 at the Bulls Gap Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will be a “country Italian theme” and will offer spaghetti, salad, bread and desserts. Tickets are on sale now for $18 per couple and $10 for individuals. Children age four and under will eat free.
For questions or inquiries, contact the club at bullsgapkiwanis@gmail.com or check out their Facebook page.
