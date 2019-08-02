August 3
CLASS OF 1969 HANCOCK COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL REUNION: at the Treadway Volunteer Fire Department, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
BREAKING THE SILENCE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SIGN-UPS: “Breaking the Silence”, Old Hancock Co. High School gym, August 10th, $10 per person, 6 per team (signup day is Aug. 3rd at Wal-Greens parking lot). Admission for event is $3 per person. All proceeds go toward helping those living with alcohol and substance abuse, mental illness, suicide thoughts/behaviors and to raise awareness.
August 4
SINGING: with Mike Upright, Sneedville First Baptist, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Come join us for a night of music and worship.
August 10
LISTENING HEARTS MOMS: at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2717 Buffalo Trail, Morristown, at 10:00 a.m. For more information call 865-679-1351 or email listeningheartsmoms@gmail.com,
August 13
SNEEDVILLE SPEAKER SERIES: Broadband Internet. At the Sneedville Church of Christ, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Hosted by The Church of Christ and PVEC Member Voices, Meet neighbors and enjoy snacks, free, no RSVP, children welcome!
August 17
2nd ANNUAL KELLY CRITTENDEN MEMORIAL BLUEGRASS BBQ: Cherokee Park, Morristown, from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Admission is free.
August 26-31
CLAIBORNE CO. FAIR: One price admission for rides and events. Visit www.claibornecountyfair.com for more information.
August 31
HANCOCK CO CLASS OF 1989 REUNION: at the Overhome Memories, 248 Green Lawson Rd., Sneedville, beginning at 6:00 p.m.
September 10
SNEEDVILLE SPEAKER SERIES: Energy Efficiency. At the Sneedville Church of Christ, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Hosted by The Church of Christ and PVEC Member Voices, Meet neighbors and enjoy snacks, free, no RSVP, children welcome!
