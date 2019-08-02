ROGERSVILLE — On Sunday morning, July 28, 2019, St. Henry Catholic Church, of Rogersville, celebrated its 55th anniversary and the burning of the mortgage from the 2013 addition to the building,
Bishop Richard Stika came from Knoxville to celebrate with the members of St. Henry as did several members of the Knights of Columbus. At the end of the service, the church eld a mortgage-burning ceremony during which St. Henry’s Father Bart Okere symbolically burned the mortgage for the building’s most recent addition.
The service concluded with a meal catered by Riverfront Bar and Grill.
Though the church members regularly took up an offering for the building fund, a recent gift from an anonymous donor allowed the church to pay off their mortgage.
During the service, nearly every pew was full, and a sense of pride could be felt among the members of the church.
“What is a local church,” asked Bishop Stika during the service. “If you look at the environment of a parish, there is so much that goes on between Sunday to Sunday – the building of community, of praying together, of celebrating together, of mourning together, and praying for each other. The strength of a community of faith—that’s what we saw here in this historic place called Rogersville.”
“My GPS still does not know where this church is,” Stika added with a laugh. “But, by your effort, by your witness, and by your desire to be Catholic, you don’t need a GPS to know about St. Henry’s.”
Catholics impacted Hawkins County long before St. Henry’s was built
Though a GPS may not recognize the location of St. Henry’s, Rogersville Catholics have been impacting the town and its surrounding areas for even longer than the 55 years that the church celebrated.
Within a letter written by Catholic Missionary Priest Father Stephen Badin in 1800, Badin explained, “concerning the Catholics in East Tennessee, I have lately been informed that there are nearly 100 families in Hawkins County, not far from Knoxville. They are mostly of Irish breed, and satisfactory account was given to me of their fidelity to the principles of faith.”
Over the next century, Catholic churches sprang up in Knoxville and Greeneville, but it wasn’t until the International Printing Pressmen and Assistants’ Union of North America established headquarters at Pressman’s Home in Hawkins County in 1910 that Hawkins County Catholics had a local building in which to worship. At the time, Pressman’s Home consisted of a sanitorium, a hotel and a technical trade school. Mrs. George Berry, wife to the founder of Pressman’s home, was a devout Catholic who arranged for an area Priest to offer Mass in the sanatorium whenever possible.
According to the program distributed at the church’s 50th anniversary, Haskell Phipps, who attended Mass in the sanatorium called the building “The Sand.”
A non-denominational chapel was built at Pressman’s Home in 1926 to memorialize the members of the International Printing Pressman’s Union who had served in the First World War. Beginning in 1935, Mass was held there monthly and was eventually held weekly.
With roads far more primitive than those of today, the trip to Pressman’s Home was difficult at the time.
The 50th anniversary program also mentioned that Madeline Armstrong, who remained a member of St. Henry’s until her death in 2016, “would get her five children up at 5 a.m. and then promise them honey buns at the Lance Motel if they would keep moving and help her get them to church on time.”
Phipps explained that his family, too, awoke in the wee hours of Sunday morning to make the trek to Pressman’s Home.
“When 5:30 arrived on Sunday morning, we were up and getting ready for Mass,” he said. “If it had snowed overnight, we went to Mass. If the roads were slick, we went to Mass. If it was very cold, we went to Mass.”
The current building was built in 1964
Father James Enright, O.P. encouraged the congregation to begin a building fund in 1950 with the hope of constructing a Catholic church near Rogersville. The Catholic Church Extension Society of America, which had already provided financial assistance for the construction of several area Catholic churches, agreed to give money towards the construction of a church to be named after St. Henry, who historically became the King of Germany in 1002 and later became a priest. This was followed by another donation from a local bishop.
In 1962, Mr. W.M. Wickham of Bloomfield, Kentucky donated the two-and-a-half-acre lot on which St. Henry currently stands, and the first Mass was celebrated in the newly constructed church on July 5, 1964.
In July of 1981, the church was declared a parish. After previously being part of the diocese of Nashville, St. Henry was included in the diocese of Knoxville after its establishment in 1988.
St. Henry Parish is now made up of approximately 150 families.
“I don’t feel as much a parishioner of St. Henry, as I do of being a member of a family,” wrote Carol DeGroff, who has attended the church since 1995, in the 50th anniversary program. “Remember, He has the whole world in his hands. The whole country needs more St. Henrys.”
A message that is still relevant even after 55 years, Father Bernard Niedergeses said during the church’s first service, “We can all be justly proud of this church–not for ourselves—but because of the honor and glory it gives to God. We are pleased with the good architectural work, and the excellent construction work. We are grateful to all who have helped. We are especially grateful to Mr. Lace Rogan and Mr. Tom Rogan, who are primarily responsible for the reality of this church. But, all of you have had a part, and I hope you will feel a sense of satisfaction at your accomplishment. I’m sure that God is well pleased, and that St. Henry is honored to lend it his name.”
