ROGERSVILLE — Members of the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen at their Nov. 12, 2019 meeting, approved on first reading an ordinance that would limit the size of building additions that are exempted from the town’s Gateway Overlay District rules that apply to the exterior of structures.
On the recommendation of the Planning Commission, the ordinance reduces the size of new additions affected by the Gateway rules to 30 percent of the original floor space instead of the 50 percent under the original Gateway ordinance, Building Inspector Steve Nelson said at the meeting.
In other matters at the meeting the BMA:
• Voted to accept Rogersville’s historic Depot property by assuming the 99-year lease that the Rogersville Heritage Association has on the site that currently houses the Tennessee Newspaper and Printing Museum.
Attorney William Phillips told the board that before the County Commission can act on the matter and transfer the paperwork from the county to the to the town, the BMA must first vote to accept the existing lease.
That lease, he said, expires in 2086.
The town had agreed earlier to assume responsibility for the property with an eye toward seeking grants for much-needed renovations and repairs at the nearly 130-year old depot.
• Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker said that the annual Christmas Parade is planned for Sat., Dec. 7 at 4 p.m., with lineup beginning at 2:30 p.m. for fire trucks in the parking lot of Hawkins Elementary School, and other vehicles/floats/marchers reporting for lineup in front of East Rogersville Baptist Church.
• Declared as surplus property and approved listing for sale on www.govdeals.com 13 Vortex rifle scopes owned by the Police Department.
• Opened bids for two new snow plows, with bids to be formally accepted after they can be reviewed to determine which best meets the advertised specifications.
The bids ranged from $5,418.75 to $8,485.
• Opened bids on a truck with dump bed for the Building and Grounds Department, with a bid to be formally accepted after a review to determine which best meets the advertised specifications.
Prices ranged from $23,801 to $31,872, with the lowest of the bids appearing to come from Rogersville Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram.
• Approved holiday time off and bonuses for city employees.
City offices and departments will be closed Dec. 23-25, and Dec. 31-Jan. 1 for Christmas and New Years’ holidays.
All employees will receive a holiday bonus of $150 in their paychecks.
Water Authority board meets
Members of the BMA, meeting as the town’s Water Authority, met prior to the Nov. 12 town council meeting and took the following action:
• Declared as surplus a 2004 Chevy Blazer and finishing mower that will be advertised for sale on www.govdeals.com.
• Approved an engineering contract for screens at the wastewater plant with permission to be sought from Mayor Jim Sells if any significant changes are needed.
• Approved a proposal for a rate study and, if all are in agreement after reviewing that proposal, a contract can be drawn up and signed if it meets with the approval of the town’s attorney.
• Opened and approved the lone bid received for a screen compactor washer. The $53,550 bid was from Vor-Tec, Inc., of Cleveland, Ohio.
• Heard from staff that a clarifier at the plant went down the Friday evening before, and that both it and the other clarifier need to be replaced ASAP.
The clarifiers, which have been in use since the early 1970’s, send solid wastes to the bottom of the tanks, then send cleaned water to the top for disposal in the Holston River.
The cost of the machinery will be in the neighborhood of $225,000 each.
The board agreed to begin the process by advertising for bids.
