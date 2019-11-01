SNEEDVILLE – Mission of Hope partnered with The Shepherd’s Corner to provide a distribution last week of clothing, household items, shoes, toys and food to 532 people valued at $37,000.
In many rural communities across Appalachia, there simply isn’t enough local resources to permit local ministries to fulfill their mission of helping people. Out of that necessity, Mission of Hope was founded in Knoxville some 18 years ago and Hancock County was the very first county they chose to serve.
Emmette Thompson, the director, pleasantly remembers, that Sheldon Livesay was the very first ministry leader he met.
While Mission of Hope started with the focus of coming only at Christmastime and providing gifts to every student in the elementary school, a distribution last week is a good example of how they have grown to serve residents in Hancock County through several partnerships with local ministries.
Thompson stated in an interview that Mission of Hope now serves 32 Appalachia counties and up to 50 ministries in some way, but Hancock County receives more visits through their partnerships than most any other county. As they have grown, not only do students receive gifts at Christmas, but as grammar school students start the next grade in the fall, Mission of Hope is on hand to provide backpacks full of back to school essentials.
Each spring Mission of Hope is also at work in Hancock and other counties to provide scholarships to graduating seniors.
In the spring, Mission of Hope partners with The Shepherd’s Corner to sponsor Spring Fest, a Christ-centered, fun-filled day at the park and now in the fall in only a couple of the counties they serve, they distribute items that are donated their way from Knoxville residents, clothing, shoes and coats and other items.
Thompson brings his team up, joining with ladies from The Shepherd’s Corner, to set up tables in the old gym, get merchandise on the tables and prepare for the distribution the following morning.
“These distributions are open to anyone who comes needing a little extra help,” Thompson says.
Like The Shepherd’s Corner, the folks from Jubilee Project are always looking forward to calls from groups that are willing to return to help residents in some way. Ministry leaders might admit that singularly, we can’t accomplish a lot, but collectively The Shepherd’s Corner, Jubilee Project and groups like Mission of Hope can make a big difference helping our neighbors!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.