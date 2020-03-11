MARCH 20
HCMHS CAREER FAIR: at the HCMHS Gymnasium, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. If your business would like to participate, please contact Mrs. Jessica Martin or Mrs. Tara Marion at 423-733-4611 or Jessica.m.martin@tn.gov or tara.marion@hcsk12.com.
MARCH 22
THE REDEMPTION ENSEMBLE of Carson-Newman University, Jefferson City, will perform at Sneedville United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. The ensemble features university students performing contemporary and traditional Christian music. The event is free to the public. Dr. Kerry Bond is the pastor.
APRIL 4
AWAKEN YOUTH EVENT: Hancock Co. High School, beginning at 6:00 p.m.
BINGO FUNDRAISER: hosted by Chesnut Ridge Voluntter Fire Dept., at the Old High School Gym, beginning at 6:00 p.m.
APRIL 5
PALM SUNDAY will be observed at Sneedville United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Dr. Kerry Bond is the pastor.
APRIL 9
HOLY THURSDAY will be observed at Sneedville United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Dr. Kerry Bond is the pastor.
APRIL 10
GOOD FRIDAY will be observed at Sneedville United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Dr. Kerry Bond is the pastor.
APRIL 11
AN EASTER EGG HUNT will be held at Sneedville United Methodist Church starting at 11 a.m. Light refreshments will be served following the hunt. Dr. Kerry Bond is the pastor.
APRIL 12
SNEEDVILLE FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH AND SNEEDVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH will hold a joint Easter Sunrise Service at the Methodist Church beginning at 7 a.m.
MAY 2
HANCOCK CO. EQUESTRIANS FIRST HORSE SHOW at Friendly Valley Ranch, 2443 Mountain Valley Rd., Thorn Hill. Gates open at 3 p.m., opening ceremony at 5 p.m. For more information, call Alex Hopkins at 423-300-8920 or Allison Hopkins at 423-300-1253.
MAY 9
HANCOCK CO HIGH SCHOOL PROM, 5 p.m.
