A few questions and comments I have been pondering recently.
Maybe some of these have crossed your own mind as you watch, listen to and read the slanted verbal vomit that is shoved down our throats daily by the liberal, left-wing, socialistic, anti-Christian, pro-death, anti-American, anti-U.S. flag, anti-police, anti-military mainstream cable network “news” media and “once great” daily newspapers that today have degenerated into pathetic political puppets and mimicking parrots for moronic, uninformed, embarrassing, clueless idiots in Congress, the entertainment business and elsewhere that have absolutely lost their collective minds.
Ready? Here goes!
• If President Donald Trump is such a racist and sexist, why has he championed, since his first day in office, a number of causes of interest in the black community, and among women that President Barack Obama and others have flatly thumbed their noses at?
• If Trump’s policies are so racist and sexist, why is unemployment in the African-American, Hispanic, and Asian populations, and among females, at its lowest point ever?
• If he is such a racist, why is Trump’s support among minorities soaring?
• The annual total cost of illegal immigration to American taxpayers is about $250 billion per year and growing by the minute. The cost to complete a wall on our southern border would be around $12 billion. What part of that fails to make sense to the idiots in Congress who are working OT to stop Trump from making that happen? The problem must be STOPPED at its root source before meaningful immigration reform can happen.
• There are more than 26 million persons in the United States ILLEGALLY. Key word there being “ILLEGALLY”, i.e., they broke one or more laws to get here.
• No one, myself nor anyone I know, is against a person who wants to come to America LEGALLY. Do it right and welcome to America, Hoss! But if someone breaks one law to come here, who’s to say they won’t break other laws once they get here?
• I hear from teachers who are worried that undocumented, non-immunized children who come here as a result of their parents’ illegal entry into the U.S. may bring contagious illnesses that could create horrendous epidemics in our school systems. Legal residents of America are required by law to present their child’s immunization records, Social Security numbers, and other information when enrolling their child in school. Not so with the children of illegal immigrants. What part of that makes no sense to anyone? If immunizations and documentation (birth certificates) are required of one they should be required of all.
• If America is so dang awful, how come all of these foreign folks are lining up to come here, anyway?
• Democrats in Congress have wasted almost three years and $35 million of our tax dollars on a baseless, ridiculous witch hunt (Mueller probe) into alleged Russian collusion by the Trump campaign, yet at the end of that witch hunt, not one shred of evidence was produced that Trump was involved. However, much evidence was uncovered that suggests Hillary Clinton, the Clinton campaign, the Clinton Foundation, the Democratic National Committee, and more than a dozen “deep state” leftovers from the Obama regime in the FBI and Justice Department were clearly immersed up to their politically-motivated earlobes in that mess. So how come they aren’t being subpoenaed, investigated, indicted, and tried for high crimes and treason? Could it possibly have something to do with a hypocritical, two-faced double standard?
• Democrats are quick to criticize President Trump for opening the door to talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. President Obama gave away tens of billions of American cash — literally — to the radical Islamic dictators of Iran, yet all Trump gave Kim was a $15 CD of Elton John’s “Rocket Man”, which he paid for out of his own pocket.
• If all of the Democrats in Congress and those running for President are so convinced that guns should be outlawed, how come every one of them is accompanied by and shadowed at public appearances by armed guards, police, and Secret Service agents? If they are that serious about it, why don’t they voluntarily give up the armed muscle and show Americans that they are “putting their money where their mouths are”. After all, if its good enough for Joe and Jane Public, it should be good enough for Beto, Liz, Bernie, AOC, Ilhan, and the rest of that clueless crowd. Right?
• Not everything is about race, yet the race-baiters (on both sides of that ugly fence) never seem to give up sowing their seeds of hate to suit their own self-serving political agendas.
• When guns owned by law-abiding Americans are outlawed, only the law-breaking outlaws, thugs, hooligans, gangs and drug lords will own guns.
• Both the KKK and Antifa wear hoods to cover their faces. Hmmmm.
• The National Rifle Association doesn’t kill people, literally. Planned Parenthood does, literally. In America, on an average year, 650,000 babies are aborted. By its own admission, Planned Parenthood, in its 2014 annual report, reported performing some 324,000 abortions that year, roughly half of the abortions performed in the U.S.
• Since the unconstitutional Roe v. Wade SCOTUS decision made abortion on demand “legal”, more than 50 million babies have been slaughtered ... far more than every “mass shooting” event involving guns since the beginning of recorded history. So why are none of the Democratic presidential candidates calling for a repeal of Roe v. Wade? According to our Founders, the three basic “rights” that every American is entitled to are .. “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”. Since, according to my Bible, human life begins at conception, shouldn’t abortion, therefore, under the Biblical and U.S. Law, equate to premeditated cold-blooded homicide?
• Why is it legal and acceptable for an abortionist to jam a pair of scissors into the base of the brain of a fully-developed nine-month child that is being born and willfully and deliberately murder that precious baby, and walk away scott-free, yet someone who pulls a gun out and shoots someone gets life behind bars or the death penalty. How, in anyone’s warped, sick, evil thinking, does that equate to justice?
• Alcohol abuse kills three million people a year, yet no one is calling for a ban on booze.
• On Sept. 11, 2001, commercial aircraft were used to slaughter 4,000 innocent people in the span of about two hours’ time, yet no one is calling for a ban on jet airliners.
• In 2017, more than 1,500 people in America were stabbed to death, yet no one is calling for a ban on knives.
• In that same year, 467 people died as the result of being bludgeoned to death by hammers. Should we likewise ban that hand tool?
• If the passage of a “law”, any law, would stop a crime from happening, why then do we still have rapes, robberies, murders, extortion, theft, domestic and child abuse, drug abuse, and stupid people who still drink and drive?
Ah well ... just some thoughts running through my head on this late-summer Thursday!
I’d love to know what’s on your mind, too. Send me an email at tommy.campbell@therogersvillereview.com. If you want it to appear as a Letter to the Editor, be sure to include your name and town.
Stay informed, y’all. And when we go to vote in 2020, I hope and pray that we will use our heads for something other than caps racks and vote responsibly; to vote as if America’s future depends on it.
It does.
