NASHVILLE — Rural Development State Director Jim Tracy, of the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, has announced that the USDA and state will invest more than $1 million in loans and grants to projects that will benefit residents in two rural areas of the state, including one in Hawkins County.
Here, Lakeview Fire Department will receive a $36,400 loan and $37,200 grant to purchase a new truck that will replace a current, unreliable vehicle that is a financial burden to the department.
It will serve the residents of Mooresburg and surrounding communities. More importantly, the new truck will allow four firefighters instead of two to respond to emergency calls, and its four-wheel drive capability will allow the department to respond more efficiently to its existing service area.
