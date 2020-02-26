SNEEDVILLE — Larry W. Collins, age 68, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2020.
He was saved at the age of seven at Sulpher Springs Church and went on to be a member and deacon of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church.
He was a devoted father, loving grandfather and beloved husband. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Charlie Collins, Jr. and Lillie Alice “Sissy” Collins, and his wife of 35 years, Joyce Ann Collins.
Larry was best known by his family as a hard worker and a gifted bass singer, who loved to sing. He started working at the early age of 13 for the City of Sneedville, but most knew him best as the Coke® man, “Porky”, for his 20 years at Roddy Coca Cola. From there he went on to be the General Manager at Lakeway Dedicated Trucking until his health disabled him in 2002.
He was most proud of the gift of singing that the Lord had blessed his family with. He taught his sons, with the help of his loving wife, how to sing harmony at a very early age, and in 1985 began singing with his wife and sons as a family quartet in churches all over. He sang with his wife and sons until her cancer sickness in 2005 and subsequent passing in 2008 and continued singing with just his sons and soon his grandson until just a few months before his death. He even got to play in a bluegrass band (Midnight Fire) with his two eldest sons for a couple of years, but it was the gospel singing of 35 years as a quartet with his family that he felt the most blessed from the Lord.
Survivors include his sons, Kent Collins, Rev. Kevin Collins and wife, Tina, and Keith Collins, all of Sneedville; grandchildren, Savannah Collins, Ashley Collins and Brian Collins; and several nieces and nephews.
The family expresses a special thank you to Hancock County Home Health and Smoky Mt. Home Health and Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, February 28, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Davis officiating. Special music will be provided by the Gospel Messengers. Interment will follow in Morgan Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kent Collins, Kevin Collins, Keith Collins, Brian Collins, Bob Collins, Rick Williams, Jason Seals and Leaman Maxey.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Gary Dossett and Gary Cope.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, and Thursday, Feb. 27, at McNeil Funeral Home, and from 12 noon to 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.