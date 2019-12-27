At a heartfelt ceremony on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 21, Church Hill donated two fire trucks to Clinch Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
“This is a godsend,” CVVFD Chief Earl Middleton said during the ceremony. “There is no other way to put it. Christmas has definitely come early for Clinch Valley.”
This donation could not have come at a better time for CVVFD, as Middleton explained that two of his department’s four trucks are currently out of commission due to mechanical problems.
“One of them is still sitting there—transmission fluid leaking to this day,” he said. “We also had to re-wire our brush truck from one end to the other, and we’re just now getting it ready to go back in service.”
“Over where we are, we don’t have much of a water supply,” said Assistant Chief Wesley Lawson at the ceremony. “If we don’t get it out of a creek or something like that, then we’re pretty much out of business, so these extra trucks are going to help us out. We really do appreciate it.”
The two donated trucks will bring the CVVFD fleet up to six vehicles. Though four is the most the department has ever had in the past, Middleton explained that “we could use five or six easily.”
“This is going to help us be ready at all times—this is what we need,” Middleton said.
Both of the trucks are front-line pumpers. One of the trucks is a 1978 Ford fire truck, and the other is a 1983 GMC fire truck with only around 10,000 miles on it. The GMC was one of the original trucks purchased when Church Hill established its fire department.
“It was here when I got here, and it’s the one I learned to drive on,” Church Hill Police Chief Chad Mosley said at the ceremony.
Get a blessing, give a blessing
Though the town originally planned to sell the trucks, the Church Hill BMA voted during November’s meeting to donate them instead.
“The good Lord has really blessed the city of Church Hill,” Mayor Dennis Deal said during the ceremony. “I feel like that, when you get a blessing, you need to give one and help somebody else. We could have sold the trucks and got a little bit of money, but I said, ‘what can we do?’ and Luke (Wood) brought you guys up.”
CHFD Chief Luke Wood told the Review that he thought of Clinch Valley because he knew about their equipment problems.
“We have done some training classes with Clinch Valley before, and some of the equipment they had wasn’t where it needed to be for them,” he said. “When we decided to give them to a department that could benefit from them, Clinch was the first one that popped into my head.”
“On behalf of Clinch Valley, you just don’t know what you’ve done for us,” Middleton told Deal at the ceremony. “This has never happened before in my lifetime. Everyone who is here has been out on scenes and did everything that needed to be done with the two trucks that we have. But, it’s hard for us to stretch resources that we don’t have. This will enable us to continue that fight.”
