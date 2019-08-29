CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill man who was wanted in connection with multiple counts of alleged animal cruelty was booked Wednesday, five days after a warrant for his arrest was issued.
Benjamin James Reece, 35, of 352 Payne Ridge Road, Lot #5, Church Hill, was arrested at a location in Mountain City, by Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy J. Hurley on nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty.
Sheriff’s Deputies on Aug. 23 responded to the local trailer park where they found eight emaciated dogs, in cages, that had apparently been unattended for about 11 days.
Sgt. Stacy Vaughn said that as of the time of the report, neighbors identified the owner of the dogs as Reece, and also told deputies that he is the property owner and landlord over the park.
Some of the animals were housed together in an “extremely small cage”, Vaughn’s report noted.
“All dogs appeared to be extremely emaciated and living in piles of their own feces, no food was located in any of the cages,” Vaughn wrote. “Some of the cages had filthy water with a green tint.”
Vaughn also located a deceased dog “that was still attached to its dog house by a collar and chain”.
A representative of Second Chance Rescue responded to the location and, with the help of other volunteers, transported the eight living dogs to the Hawkins Co. Humane Society for treatment.
A date of Sept. 4, 2019 was set for Reece to appear in General Sessions Court.
