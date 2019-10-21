ROGERSVILLE — The regular November meeting of the Hawkins Co. Election Commission has been rescheduled to Monday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m., due to the Veterans Day holiday that falls on its usual second Monday meeting date.
The board meets on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex in the Election Commission’s meeting room.
If any accommodations are needed for individuals with disabilities who wish to be present at the meeting, please contact Administrator of Elections Crystal Rogers at 423-272-8061, or by e-mail to vote@hawkinstnelections.com. Requests should be made as soon as possible but at least two business days prior to the scheduled meeting in order for them to be able to provide such needed aid or service.
The meetings are open to the public.
