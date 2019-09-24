ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee is refusing to sign the Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement between the county and Hawkins County Central Dispatch until HCCD Director, Gay Murrell, releases bank statements, credit card statements and salaries to Lee.
According to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance Policy number 8, “All agreements or arrangements between an emergency communications district and another governmental entity in which facilities, resources and/or income of any kind is shared, contributed or obtained shall be memorialized in written interlocal agreements adopted by the board of directors of local emergency communications district before the implementation of such an agreement.”
For Hawkins County, the county provides $175,000 to HCCD each year. In exchange, HCCD provides dispatching services for all first responders including police and fire departments and assumes all potential legal liabilities instead of allowing those to fall upon the county.
Although the county commission recently voted for HCCD to receive their allotted $175,000, Lee has not yet signed the agreement.
“As long as Gay is director, he won’t sign …”At the Sept. 12, 2019, 911 Board meeting, which Mayor Lee did not attend, the issue of the interlocal agreement was brought up when Chairman Mike Herrell informed the board that the County Commission had approved the $175,000, but the agreement had yet to be signed.
When asked, Gay Murrell explained to the board that the $175,000 goes into the Central Dispatch General Fund and the majority of it is spent on salaries.
“I was talking to Mayor Lee before I came here,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper David Good, who Lee appointed to the board last year. “I’m going to tell you word for word what he wanted me to tell you. He said that, as long as Gay is 911 director and still employed here, he will not sign the contract.”
“Well, as a county commissioner, I guess I’m going to say that he’s putting the county in a lawsuit situation by not signing it,” Herrell replied.
“That makes the county liable,” Gay Murrell added.
Herrell went on to say that, “That puts the liability on the county. We’re giving them $175,000. I don’t know why we want to be in a situation to have a lawsuit thrown on the county.”
“Well, like I said, that’s what he said,” Good replied. “The fact that she (Gay Murrell) can’t ever get a budget done right and has never passed an audit in the last several years. He’s just not going to sign it …”
“Until I’m gone?” Gay Murrell asked.
“Yep,” Good replied.
“I think the taxpayer deserves to know how their money is spent”
When the Review spoke with Mayor Lee, he said “I can’t fire Gay Murrell. That’s not my job — that’s the board’s job if they decide to do that. I’d like to see her records and then we’ll move forward. If we look at it and everything looks good, we’ll move on, we’ll go with the contract (between Gay Murrell and the 911 board that governs her employment). If not, we’ll stop and correct the problem.”
He explained that he won’t sign the agreement because he “does not feel that it’s in the best interest of the citizens of Hawkins County …. Before I enter into a contract with them, I would like to see their bank statements and credit card statements for the past three years. I was elected to watch over the county’s money, and that’s what I’m doing. I’m getting resistance here for whatever reason. I don’t know why she won’t give us her records—that’s all I’m requesting is her records.”
He went on to explain that, “the ECD (Emergency Communications District)/911 has failed their audit for several years, which was conducted by David M. Ellis, CPA.”
Lee cited an example from page 34 of the 2017 audit that reads, “Condition: during the year ended June 30, 2017, several line items of expenditures exceeded their budgeted amounts …TCA 7-86-120 requires ECD’s to adopt and operate under an annual budget …Hawkins Co. ECD has incurred expenses (not legally) approved in accordance with the state statute.”
“They get a contribution of over $175,000 each year from Hawkins County tax payers plus the amount they receive from the fee on every phone for 911,” Lee told the Review. “Remember that ECD/911 is not a government agency like most citizens think. I think the taxpayer deserves to know how their money is being spent. It’s simple, show me the records I have mentioned and the salaries she is paying the employees including her family members who work there.”
“We have nothing to hide”When the Review spoke to Gay Murrell she explained “we (Central Dispatch) has never failed an audit. We had one finding.”
She pointed to the aforementioned section that Lee quoted, which was the same for both 2017 and 2018.
“As with any other audit, it is on the comptroller’s website,” Gay Murrell said. “It’s all there. It’s public record. Everything is public record. It’s all right here. What is spent. Salaries. Everything.”
In regard to Lee’s request to see bank and credit card statements, Gay Murrell said, “Credit card statements and bank statements are something that I don’t control. I’m employed by a board of directors. He has to request that information from the board of directors. As far as I know, that has not been done. Any information has to be filtered through the board of directors.”
She went on to say, “Why he would want that (bank statements), I have no idea. We have an audit that is done by David M. Ellis, certified public auditor. If there was anything wrong, this gentleman would find it. If there’s a question, he asks the question. We have to show credit card receipts. We have to show our bank statements. There’s not a thing to hide. I don’t know what the issue is.”
In regard to salaries of central dispatch employees, Gay Murrell said, “right here” and pointed to the audit.
“The board of directors has asked for a list of employees and what they make,” she said. “That was given to them. They did not want names because they didn’t want name associated with payroll. They didn’t think it was fair for it to get out because that paperwork leaves here, and they didn’t want someone to pick it up and say ‘okay, this dispatcher makes this.’ So, it is listed by A, B, C, D. If there was ever a question, they could come back to me on a one-on-one basis, and we would sit down and go over that.”
She went on to say that, if Lee wants to see the list of salaries with names attached, he should request this from the board.
“This is not something that he should request from me,” she said. “This agreement is between the board of directors and the county legislative body. Not between me and the mayor. I don’t know why it’s gotten to be such a personal issue.”
Nepotism?When the Review spoke with Gay Murrell, she mentioned that several of her family members also work within the county’s emergency response entities. Her husband, Gary Murrell was the director of EMA for 12 years until he recently resigned.
“We do not have a nepotism policy,” Gay Murrell said. “But, as far as I know, no one in the county does. We’re a small county. You’re going to be very hard pressed to find employees that are not related. Yes, I have family members who work here. But, I also have other employees whose family members work here.”
“She’s the only agency that’s not produced (bank statements)”Lee told the Review that the salaries of those employed at Central Dispatch are not listed within the aforementioned audit.
In regard to the list of salaries that Lee asked for, he said, “Why would that not be ‘legal’ (to show him a list of salaries with names attached)? These are county funds, state government funds, federal government funds. Why would this not be ‘legal’? I’m not asking for any government information. It’s really simple — why drag it out? Why not just produce what we ask for, we’ll sit down and look at it, if everything’s good, we’ll move forward.”
In response to Gay Murrell’s claim that she “has nothing to hide,” Lee said, “then, prove it.”
“I want to see her bank records and credit card statements for the last three years,” Lee said. “It’s really simple. She shows them, and then we’ll talk about the contract if everything turns out okay. Why will she not give them up?”
He also went on to explain that “she is not the only agency we have requested that from, but she is the only agency that’s not produced them.”
He went on to address the finding within the audit from both 2018 and 2017 that read, “During the year ended June 20, 2018, several line items of expenditures exceeded their budgeted amounts.”
“This is a big deal because it’s the county taxpayers’ money,” Lee explained.
In response to Gay Murrell’s explanation that overspending was attributed to overtime, Lee told the Review, “overtime pay is one line item — not several.”
A lawsuit situation?Gay Murrell told the Review that, when the Interlocal Agreement is signed, “We (Central Dispatch) take all the liability off the county. We are responsible for the hiring of the dispatchers, handling all the calls that come through 911 and non-emergency calls to give those to the correct agency to make sure they are handled correctly by trained dispatchers for a fee of $175,000. We take all of that off the county.”
In response to this, Lee said “Think about it like this. If I sign a contract with someone and I don’t know their financial situation, who is the liability on then?”
Gary Murrell resigns as EMA directorAs the Review reported in “Gary Murrell resigns as Director of Hawkins Co. Emergency Management Agency” Gary Murrell, who has served as the EMA director for over 12 years, announced earlier that he will be stepping down from the position.
Gary Murrell is the husband to Gay Murrell.
Gary Murrell told the Review that his resignation is in no way related to the controversy between Gay Murrell and Lee.
“I have nothing to do with 911,” Gary Murrell said. “He (Lee) has nothing to do with 911. She (Gay Murrell) has nothing to do with the Mayor or EMA. We’re all separated. What he’s doing with 911 has nothing to do with what I’m doing.”
