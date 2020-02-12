ROGERSVILLE — When it comes to heart-warming life-long, love stories, and just in time for Valentine’s Day, here’s a very special local couple who have been married — are you ready for this?? — 78 years! James Edgar Alley and Elsie Fields Alley, now both 97, were married on Dec. 19, 1941. Edgar is a veteran of World War II and is retired from Eastman Chemical Company. Elsie was a stay-at-home mom for the couple’s two children, Ronald Alley and Linda Alley Bruner. They have three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and have been blessed to live in Hawkins County their entire lives. Happy anniversary, Mr. and Mrs. Alley, from all of us at The Rogersville Review!

