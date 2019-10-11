The sight of Adam Schiff, a man with the sense of humor of a hookworm, trying to “parody” the words of a presidential transcript is downright sickening.
This guy has devoted his entire career, reputation and future to impeaching Donald Trump and such is his hate and desire for power that it makes not one whit of difference if it’s done by devious means, the truth notwithstanding.
Adam Schiff has, for the last three years, vacillated between “I have proof of collusion, there is irrefutable proof of obstruction, to the whistleblower evidence proves that the president requested a quid pro quo from a foreign power.”
He has cried wolf, made a mountain out of a molehill, and been made to look like a fool by two Russian shock jocks masquerading as informants with harmful information on Trump.
Nancy Pelosi has placed all the Democratic Party’s 2020 election hopes in one basket and if their impeachment efforts fail or succeed the Democrat side of the aisle in the next Congress and Senate could resemble a grammar school homeroom during a flu epidemic.
The sole reason for all the rush to judgment is that the Democrats know there is not one candidate among the entire gaggle of primary hopefuls who could carry the day in a national election.
And in essence, Ms. Pelosi and the Democrats have tacitly declared war on the Republic, by declaring that the will of the majority of the American people doesn’t count, that it’s up to a political party to decide who will sit in the Oval Office.
This is, in actuality, establishing a monarchy of sorts, overruling the electorate and making the Congress of the United States a kingmaker, negating the will of the voters and the legally mandated system of elections.
The truth be known, Ms. Pelosi has lost control of her party and is forced by a radical fringe and a left-handed media to kowtow to the idiotic opinions of Cookie (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and the Odd Squad and the ruinous platform of Green New Deals and cradle-to-grave socialist nannyism.
In the meantime, the economy of the nation is buzzing, unemployment, even in minority populations, are at an all-time low, our military has been revitalized and stands ready, the disastrous trade deals that unfairly cost American industry hundreds of billions of dollars a year are being reviewed and rewritten.
Iran has finally been called out, the long-awaited promise of putting the American Embassy in Jerusalem where it belongs has been fulfilled, the border wall is being built over every effort the Democrats could muster.
Conversely, the streets of the greatest cities in California, the home of Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, Nancy Pelosi et al have enclaves of rat-infested, drug-ridden, totally unsanitary streets where used syringes and human feces are so thick citizens can’t walk there without fear of contamination or harassment by the homeless hoards who live there.
The highest crime areas in the nation are all Democrat-controlled and there is what would amount to the body count in a mass shooting in Chicago every week.
Getting legislation through both houses of Congress is all but impossible as the Democrats in the House are afraid that anything they pass may make the Trump administration look good and they’d rather let the country suffer than allow that to happen.
Every time there is a mass shooting these same Democrats start screaming about gun legislation, yet they’d rather not address the issue, school children and innocent citizens be damned, rather than having meaningful gun legislation come out while Trump is president.
So, let’s see, in the Democrat’s “throw Grandma off the cliff” parlance we can surmise;
Democrats believe in killing babies at any time before or after birth.
They want their city streets to be drug-ridden, rat-infested sanctuaries where an uncontrollable pandemic of some disease we haven’t seen since the Dark Ages could break out at any time.
They want unemployment to be high, the stock market to be low, the borders to be open, the manufacturers to be closed, trains and airplanes to be banned, education and medical service to be free, guaranteed employment for all, a payday for people who refuse to work, and an additional sixteen trillion dollars tacked on to the twenty-one trillion we already owe.
They want to reinstate NAFTA, the Paris Accords, and all the rest of the insane trade deals Trump got us out of.
They believe that the world will end in twelve years if we don’t adopt lithium battery-powered electric cars and curb cow flatulence and they believe they can take Donald Trump out.
Whether you are a Democrat, a Republican or an Independent set aside your political persuasions for a moment and consider what is happening here.
Do you think, even if the Democrats could realize their fondest dream and remove Donald Trump from office, that it would end there?
Washington is a city of long memories and what the Democrats are doing has awakened the dark forces of revenge that always lurks in the shadow of politics, and now, depending on how far this thing goes the struggle for control of the legislative body and the White House will become even more contentious, more brutal.
You’re probably saying, “How could it?”
Oh, it can. We’ve only seen one party pull out all the stops so far, just wait until the other one does.
Pray for our troops our police and the peace of Jerusalem.
What do you think?
God Bless America.
— Charlie Daniels
(PUB. NOTE: Charlie Daniels is an iconic and beloved American musical superstar, singer, songwriter and fiddle player whose country/rock tunes, such as “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”, have sold in the tens of millions. He is a member of The Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame and, in addition to writing his SOAP BOX blog, is also a published author. Readers can follow Charlie’s SOAP BOX blogs on his website, www.charliedaniels.com.)
