CHURCH HILL — Luke Wood gained a deep respect for a fire chief’s work long before he ever dreamed of earning the title himself.
“When I was probably three or four years old, my dad started taking me on fire calls with him when he was Chief for Church Hill,” he told the Review.
Luke Wood is the son of David Wood, who served as Church Hill’s Fire Chief for a little over 33 years. He was the town’s second Fire Chief, as the CHFD was founded in 1984.
Though David Wood has retired, he is still working two days a week, four hours a day as the town’s building inspector.
“I would sit in the car and watch, and, the older I got, he would let me get out and show me how to do things,” Luke Wood continued. “He would always talk about the calls when he would come in, and I always thought that would be the coolest job. When I was able to join as a volunteer, he would let me get hands-on experience practicing pumping the truck or pulling hose lines. I was fortunate enough to be able to go to Rookie School and get my own certifications. I just knew that was what I had always wanted to do.”
Luke Wood will now follow in his father’s footsteps, as he was recently named Fire Chief in light of his father’s retirement. The Church Hill BMA voted unanimously at their October meeting to approve Luke Wood as the town’s new Fire Chief.
“Luke has been with us since he was a little bitty boy,” Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal said at the meeting. “He does a good job, and I think he will work well with our fire department. I think it’s a good fit for the city.”
Luke Wood started in 2001 as a volunteer fireman in Church Hill. In 2006, he was promoted to Training Officer.
“As Training Officer, I made sure that all the guys had their fire training done,” he said. “I helped schedule classes for those guys, and I also assisted with some of the other local fire departments hosting their 64-hour classes. Myself and several other training officers in the county have the credentials from the state of Tennessee to teach that class.”
He also is a full-time employee with the Kingsport Fire Department as an Engineer who drives a fire truck.
Luke Wood outlines his father’s greatest accomplishments
“One of his (David Wood) biggest accomplishments was being able to get our ISO (Insurance Service Office) rating to a five,” he said. “That’s pretty good for a city of our size.”
The ISO scores individual fire departments based on their ability to offer fire protection. ISO ratings are on a scale of one to 10. The better equipped and outfitted the fire departments are, the lower their ISO rating will be.
“We’re also the fire department for the Industrial Park, and we have been fortunate in that all of our guys minus the new hires meet the 64-hour class requirement, which is the minimum state training requirement,” he continued. “He (David Wood) put training as a priority. He also got the equipment we need to keep the guys safe.”
He went on to say that his dad’s work as Fire Chief “most definitely” influenced his own career path.
Luke Wood’s plans as Fire Chief
“I would like to be able to get our fire department to an ISO rating of four,” he said. “I also want to provide more training opportunities for our guys and continue getting new equipment for our fire department.”
Luke Wood was also honored at the BMA meeting along with several other Church Hill first responders for their service at a house fire in August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.