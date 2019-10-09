ROGERSVILLE — The 19th annual Toy Run for Christmas for the Children was a huge success this year.
Donations from the Toy Run, held on Sept. 21, 2019, are greatly helpful to get Of One Accord’s Christmas program started.
130 motorcycle riders met at at Big Lots parking lot at noon or Church Hill Shopping Center at 12:45 to join the ride, which makes its way down Goshen Valley, back into Rogersville, ending at the City Park.
True Sons Motorcycle Club was present again this year to escort the motorcycles throughout the ride, blocking intersections and providing safety for all riders.
Jennifer Kinsler, the Christmas for the Children Director had lunch ready.
As part of the same event, old “classic” car owners are invited to drive in and be put on display. This year, 18 were on display.
String Break, a local band with Randy Ball and Ron Yageman, performed and many local businesses contributed door prizes which were drawn for at the end of the day.
Christmas for the Children has served children in Hawkins County for the last 30 years in an effort to insure every child in the county is served without being duplicated multiple times.
“Churches joined together first in Rogersville, then expanded to serve all of Hawkins County in this effort to coordinate names and families,” Kinsler said.
Families are now being interviewed in Rogersville and Church Hill. Interviews will be in Rogersville at the Christmas for the Children office located in the back of the Market Place building, at 102 Brownlow Street, across from the Shepherd’s Center, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. daily (423-500-1019), and in Church Hill at Emergency Services Food Pantry, Mondays or Thursdays, 4 – 6 p.m.
In 2018, 1,320 children were served through 38 Christmas parties, primarily held in churches across the county. While most of the parties are hosted by churches, some businesses or industries participate and last year eight churches came in from as far away as Carrollton, Georgia to help wrap gifts and host a party.
For more information on Christmas for the Children, being a sponsor church or business, or wanting to make donations, Kinsler can be reached at 500-1019.
Christmas for the Children is another program for Of One Accord Ministry, with headquarters in The Shepherd’s Center, 423-921-8044.
