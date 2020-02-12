SNEEDVILLE — In addition to going to the polls and voting for President of the United States, a new First Congressional District Congressman to replace the retiring Rep. Phil Roe, and a new U.S. Senator to take the seat held by the retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander, voters in Hancock County will also see on their ballots the local offices of County Assessor of Property, School Board seats in Districts 2 and 5, and Constables in all seven districts.
To celebrate the 2020 election season, the Hancock Co. Republican Party will host its annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m., at the Treadway VFD Community Center.
Tickets are $15 per person.
For more information, email Bobby Johnson at bobjohnson156@yahoo.com, or call 423-300-2130, 423-300-2132, or 423-733-8576.
