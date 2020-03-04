KINGSPORT — The Kingpsort Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate two Kingsport residents who were indicted recently for drug-related offenses.
On February 19, 2020, detectives with KPD’s Vice and Narcotics Unit presented the facts of an extensive ongoing investigation into the trafficking of illegal narcotics to a Sullivan Co. Grand Jury, which returned true bills of indictment on two suspects:
• Marina Michelle Horton, 43, and,
• Lawrence Wycliff Long, 57.
Each is charged with Criminal Conspiracy to Possess 26 Grams or More of Cocaine for Sale or Delivery within 1,000 Feet of a City Park and Sale or Delivery of Less than ½ Gram of Cocaine within 1,000 Feet of a City Park. Both individuals remained wanted and at large as of earlier this week.
Anyone who sees either suspect, or may know their current whereabouts, is asked to contact the KPD Vice and Narcotics Unit at 423-229-9367 or Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
