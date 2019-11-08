Greer reunion
Submitted photo

STANLEY VALLEY — Descendants of the late Charles and Mae Greer, and their daughters, Ruth Carter, Minnie Horne, and Kate Williams, held their 2019 family reunion on Oct. 20 at the picnic shed on Lafollette’s Farms in the Stanley Valley community. A family member who attended said the food and fellowship was great and that everyone enjoyed visiting with family members and sharing information and updates.

