ROGERSVILLE — The Aug. 2 County General Election, in which seven candidates are vying for the post of Hawkins Co. Mayor, may be garnering the most attention in the public’s eye right now, but another election is on tap this fall which will include not only candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Governor, Tenn. State Representative (Dist. 9) and State Executive Committeewoman and Committeeman (8th Senatorial District) but also several seats in six Hawkins County municipalities.
Cities that will be holding elections on Tuesday, Nov. 6 include:
BEAN STATION — Mayor and two Aldermen seats. Terry D. Wolfe is the incumbent Mayor and the two Aldermen seats up for election are held by Mickey Ankrom and Steve Winstead.
BULLS GAP — Mayor and two Aldermen seats. Jimmy Sexton is the current Mayor, having been appointed on April 16, 2018 after former Mayor Mike Solomon resigned to become City Administrator. The two Aldermen seats up for election are currently held by Glen James Snelson, Jr. (who was appointed on May 21, 2018), and Betsy Shipley.
CHURCH HILL — Three Aldermen seats. Those seats are currently held by B.D. Cradic, Mark Drinnon, and Billy Kyle Housewright.
MOUNT CARMEL — Three Aldermen seats. Those seats are currently held by Eugene Christian, Margaret V. Christian, and Garrett White (who was appointed on April 24, 2018 to fill the term of P.E. Diane Adams who resigned.)
ROGERSVILLE — Three seats (One, Two and Five) on the Rogersville City School Board. Seat One is currently held by Barbara Beets Combs; Seat Two by Scott E. Trent; and Seat Five by Gerald G. Trent.
SURGOINSVILLE — Mayor and three Aldermen seats. Merrell Graham is the current Mayor, and the three Aldermen seats up for election are currently held by Dennis Earl Anderson, John P. Sandidge, and Tim Hoss.
All of the municipal positions are four-year terms.
May 18 was the first day that nominating petitions could be issued for “city” elections and Aug. 16 at noon is the deadline to qualify for any of the municipal posts, according to Hawkins Co. Administrator of Elections Donna Sharp.
As of mid-day on Wednesday, May 30, the following candidates had picked up petitions for the city races:
BEAN STATION — Sandra Wieber, for Alderman.
MOUNT CARMEL — Melinda Danielle Fleishour, for Alderman.
ROGERSVILLE — Julie Phillips and Andrew Poe, for City School Board.
SURGOINSVILLE — Larry L. Dykes, for Mayor.
BULLS GAP and CHURCH HILL — No petitions had been issued as of May 30.
Sept. 17 at noon is the deadline for any person who wants to run as a “write-in” candidate in the Nov. 6 election.
Early Voting will begin on Oct. 17 and end on Nov. 1.
