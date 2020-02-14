SNEEDVILLE — The short-handed Hancock County Lady Indians gave a strong effort but lost to the Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers 49-30 in a Jan. 28, 2020 match.
The Lady Indians played great early, leading 11-6 after the first quarter and 18-14 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers made their move in the third quarter, taking their first lead, which they built on in the fourth quarter.
Cassie Seal had a big game with 13 points for the Lady Indians. Lexi Linden had seven points.
