ROGERSVILLE — Doris Mae Mary Walker Hoffmeier Tyne, age 64, of Rogersville, was carried by the angels to the bosom of her heavenly father on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She fulfilled her role on Earth as a woman and child of God, never denying her faith and love for her Savior. She prayed every day and read her bible cover to cover. She was an avid reader, fabulous cook, and meticulous homemaker. She was a professional server of fine cuisine in her working days at H.R. Winstons, Copsys up north, Hale Springs Inn, and Camelot and Nuzzo’s locally.
She will always be remembered for being brutally honest, quick witted, beautiful physically and a true lover of life.
Her legacy will be carried on by her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 32 years; two sons; daughters-in-law; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one more on the way!
This is not goodbye but see you later. As I have gone ahead, and will be waiting.
A service was held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at home. She was laid to rest in the Tyne Family Cemetery. A celebration banquet was provided by Ebbing and Flowing Springs United Methodist Church immediately following.
Thank you and God bless all.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
