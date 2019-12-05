Dec. 7
ANNUAL INDOOR CHRISTMAS BAZAAR/RUMMAGE SALE: at St. Henry Catholic Church, 112-114 Hwy 70N, Rogersville (across from Signature Health Nursing Home, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Cookies, light lunch, beverages, and snacks will be available.
CONCERT/HANGING OF THE GREEN SERVICE: featuring the Diamonds, at New Providence Presbyterian Church, Hwy 11W, 214 Stony Point Rd., Surgoinsville, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 8
SINGING: with The Mike Gibson Singers, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
HOLIDAY CANDLELIGHT TOUR: Ramsey House, 2614 Thorn Grove Pike, Knoxville, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Dec. 10
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
HAWKINS CO/ROGERSVILLE RETIRED TEACHERS MEETING: at Russell Chapel AMEZ Church fellowship hall, at 12:00 p.m. Bring two wrapped gifts for the nursing home, and label gifts male or female.
Dec. 11-13
WINTER REVIVAL: Rogersville Baptist Temple, beginning at 7:00 p.m. nightly. Pastor Eddie Davis will be preaching and the Agee Family will be singing.
Dec. 12
ROGERSVILLE MEN’S PRAYER BREAKFAST: at Price Public Community Center, Rogersville. Biscuits and coffee will be available at 6:00 a.m. Sheldon Livesay will have the program of Scripture, Devotion and Prayer beginning at 6:30 p.m.
HERITAGE BEEKEEPERS CHRISTMAS PARTY: at Shepherd’s Center, 306 E. Main St., Rogersville, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 15
FREE CHRISTMAS MEAL: at Calvary Baptist Church, beginning at 10:45 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend must also attend the morning service and must RSVP by emailing dukestratton@yahoo.com or reserve your place by calling 865-712-3212. Everyone is welcome.
Dec. 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
ANNUAL COVERED DISH DINNER: at Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423) 279-0430 ext. 202.
SINGING: with The Overhome Boys, at New Life Baptist Church, in Bean Station, at 11:00 a.m. Everyone welcome. Pastor, Jimmie Hubbard.
CHRISTMAS MEAL COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 19
ROGERSVILLE MEN’S PRAYER BREAKFAST: at Price Public Community Center, Rogersville. Biscuits and coffee will be available at 6:00 a.m. Obed the Shepherd will have the program of Scripture, Devotion and Prayer beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 22
CHRISTMAS PLAY: From Manger to Judgment, at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, 745 Austin Mill Rd., Rogersville, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Dewey Lawson.
CHRISTMAS CANTATA: Rogersville First United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd., Rogersville, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
